Tiny home hits market, ignites debate about 'Rebuild Duluth' housing initiative

DULUTH — When a 205-square-foot house recently hit the market with a $195,000 asking price, it caught many residents' attention and prompted more than a few choice emails to city officials, questioning how this could possibly be the intended result of a local housing initiative ostensibly meant to ease the community's housing shortage.

Mayor Emily Larson unveiled a program dubbed "Rebuild Duluth" during her 2019 State of the City address, in which she outlined ongoing efforts to ease the local housing crunch as a key priority.

The idea was to identify undeveloped and often tax-forfeited lots throughout the community that could accommodate housing, and then to offer the property at no cost to parties willing to build innovative and sustainable infill dwellings. The program would put more property on the local tax rolls without necessitating expensive utility system extensions.

I’m not surprised this has got the public’s attention. This is in my neighborhood. I live about six blocks away, and that is a surprising price point for that many square feet. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson

“I still think building within the city’s existing infrastructure is a great idea,” Larson said.

Looking back, Larson said she didn’t know exactly how successful the Rebuild Duluth initiative would prove, but it was one of many ideas she thought were worth pursuing.

She also pointed to the creation of a local Housing Trust Fund and the decision to earmark more than $19.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan pandemic relief funds to help finance more affordable housing developments throughout the community.

Given the scale of Duluth’s housing challenges, Larson said: “I feel we need to be innovative. We can’t just wait.”

The city sought development proposals for a number of properties and 13 projects were selected to proceed in winter 2019, just before construction costs spiked with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, five of those proposed homes have been built, including the most recent addition: the tiny home at 804 N. Sixth Ave. E. that has drawn so much attention of late.

“I’m not surprised this has got the public’s attention,” Larson said. “This is in my neighborhood. I live about six blocks away, and that is a surprising price point for that many square feet.”

This is the fifth home to be constructed on an unused infill lot as a result of the Rebuild Duluth program Peter Passi / Duluth News Tribune

But despite all the incredulity, Realtor Krysti Gillman said the builder, Simply Tiny Development , doesn’t stand to make a nickel on the project at the current price.

“I have seen the invoices, and they will be taking a loss at the end of the day,” Gillman said.

She said the compact dwelling is unique to the market and has been met with curiosity. “We’ve had a few showings. But there are no offers on the table yet,” Gillman said.

She explained that the home was built with a keen eye toward efficiency while using sustainable materials. ”It could really appeal to someone looking to reduce their carbon footprint," she said.

Gillman also noted the compact modern home should require minimal maintenance and might attract someone looking to split their time between Duluth and another location.

In a letter to city councilors Thursday, Noah Schuchman, Duluth’s chief administrative officer, acknowledged: “The city is tracking that there is some concern in the community regarding the home.”

But he went on to explain why the project was selected. “Affordability is one factor in scoring interested applicants. Other scoring criteria for Rebuild Duluth (are): density, timeline/feasibility, landscaping and stormwater retention, and energy efficiency,” Schuchman wrote.

He noted that housing is generally considered affordable if it consumes no more than 30% of a resident’s gross income. Using such a standard, a household with an annual income of $50,000 could reasonably afford to purchase a home in the $150,000-$180,000 price range, according to Schuchman.

Prior to the pandemic, Simply Tiny Development had estimated the home on Sixth Avenue would cost about $191,000 to build. Per the terms of a development agreement, the lot for the residence would be provided free of charge, so long as the price of the finished home did not exceed that estimate by more than 25%.

By that measure, Simply Tiny is clearly playing by the rules, with its current asking price less than 2.1% above the original estimate.

“Outside of existing zoning, land use and building code regulations, the city of Duluth cannot dictate construction costs or the market,” Schuchman wrote to councilors. “The city is very aware of the housing challenges that exist in Duluth and is committed to significant and ongoing support of affordable housing projects such as Plover Place, Brewery Creek and many others that are in the queue for development.”

As for any public dollars invested in the project, the property involved was freely conveyed to the city, although it has an estimated market value of $8,700, which could be considered an in-kind contribution to the development.

“If housing was easy to do on infill lots, we’d see a lot more of it,” Larson said.

“The passionate reaction we’ve seen to this project clearly demonstrates that people care about housing. It shows Duluthians care, and they’re paying attention,” she said. “This is the hard work we have to do. We recognize that it’s complicated, and it really matters.”