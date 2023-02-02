Timing issues mean new Beargrease 120 leaderboard

Mid-race problems and an apparently inadvertent shortcut mean a new finishing order for the Beargrease 120 mid-distance sled dog race, race organizers announced Wednesday evening.

Joanna Oberg, the Grand Marais musher who finished first in the 107.5-mile pelt through the Northwestern Minnesota wilderness, was still the figurative top dog after race officials recalculated the standings. After her now are, in order: Rita Wehseler, Lynn Witte, Sky Harris, Heather Brandon, Ryan Miller, Damon Ramaker, Alex LaPlante, Maddoux Erickson and Morgan Martens, Jr.

Race officials intermingled junior mushers and 120 competitors in the program that tells them when sled dog teams should be allowed to leave a given race checkpoint, which produced a waterfall of incorrect time “differentials” for mushers, according to Kirk Weber, the president of the Beargrease board of directors.

“Because of that, teams were on the trail earlier than they should have been, and that impacted their placing,” Weber told the News Tribune.

All of the affected mushers, Weber said, have been notified.

Notably absent from the new top 10 is Nick Turman, who Weber said was not affected by the time differential problem.

Turman initially finished the race in second place during the wee hours of Monday, but, Weber said Wednesday, didn’t run the complete course.

“And that wasn’t found out until after,” Weber said. “And that impacted the order as well. He was No. 2, now he’s gone, everyone slides up, and then you now throw in the mix with the timing. You can understand why we were pulling our hair out.”

Turman did not immediately return a News Tribune request for comment shortly after Beargrease officials notified local media of the timing issue.

He had a similar problem during the 2022 race, in which he took an incorrect trail, reached the finish line, and ultimately doubled back to complete the course properly.

“He didn’t do that this year,” Weber said. “Nick’s a standup guy. I don’t think it was intentional or malicious by any stretch. I think it was just a simple mistake.”