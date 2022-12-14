SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

'This fight goes on': Railroad union members call on Biden to grant paid sick days through executive order

A labor agreement forced by the president and congress earlier this month to avoid a strike did not include paid sick leave.

People stand holding picket signs.
Railroad union workers and supporters hold picket signs at a rally on Garfield Avenue in Duluth on Tuesday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
December 13, 2022 06:27 PM
DULUTH — Railroad workers are continuing their demand for paid sick days.

The Sheet Metal, Air, Rail Transportation Union, or SMART, held an informational picket near the rail yard on Rice’s Point on Tuesday afternoon.

It was one of many similar events the union, which represents conductors, engineers and yard masters, held across the country urging the Biden administration to issue an executive order granting seven days of annual paid sick leave to railroad workers.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed a bill that forced a labor agreement between the unions and railroad companies and made a strike illegal. While it averted a strike that would have started Friday, Dec. 9, and severely damaged the economy, railroad workers were left without any paid sick leave — one of their top demands.

Picket sign reading 'Railroaders demand quality of life!'
One of several picket signs at Tuesday's rally for railroad union workers reads, 'Railroaders demand quality of life!'
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Railroad tracks 2 with skySMALL
National
PREVIOUSLY: Biden signs bill to block U.S. railroad strike
A rail strike could have frozen almost 30% of U.S. cargo shipments by weight, stoked already surging inflation, cost the American economy as much as $2 billion a day, and stranded millions of rail passengers.
December 02, 2022 10:44 AM
 · 
By  David Shepardson and Nandita Bose / Reuters

Nicholas Katich, SMART’s Minnesota legislative director, said watching the sick leave proposal fail in the U.S. Senate was “heartbreaking.”

“Our members are coming to work sick. They're leaving family at home, kids at home sick. It’s not a good situation,” Katich said. “It's not a good business practice. Nobody should have their employees coming to work sick and infecting other employees.”

Man speaks through a megaphone.
Nick Katish, Minnesota Legislative Director for SMART Transportation Division, speaks to railroad union workers and supporters at a rally Tuesday on Garfield Avenue.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Several people line up holding picket signs with a man speaking to them through a megaphone.
Railroad union workers and supporters rally on Garfield Avenue on Tuesday. Nick Katish, right, speaks to all of them before picketing next to traffic.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

But now he’s hopeful the Biden administration could require the sick days through executive order.

“That would go a really long way for our members, for rail workers all over the country because we don’t have sick time right now,” Katich said.

On Friday, more than 70 members of Congress signed a letter urging Biden to take executive action and require paid sick days for rail workers.

The letter pointed to former President Barack Obama’s 2015 executive order that established paid sick leave for federal contractors. The letter said that even though the federal government has hundreds of contracts with freight rail carriers, the 2015 order was not extended to them.

“You can and you must expand this executive order,” the lawmakers said.

Several people hold picket signs on the side of a road with cars driving by.
Railroad union workers and supporters picket in front of traffic on Garfield Avenue.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

The letter also said the Department of Labor and Department of Transportation have the authority to set safety standards that would ensure workers didn’t have to work while sick and exhausted.

Greg Hynes, SMART’s national legislative director, told CNN the union was in discussions with the administration and that “they want to do this. Whether they can do it, we’re going to find out.”

"Expanding paid sick leave access is a priority for President Biden," a White House spokesperson told Insider . "He's pressed proposals to advance the cause of paid leave for all workers throughout his two years in office, and he'll continue to do so."

People hold picket signs next to a road with vehicles driving by.
Picket signs held by railroad union workers and supporters line up a section of Garfield Avenue, with some vehicles honking their horns in support as they drive by.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
