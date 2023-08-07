Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Thespian, 17, crowned Miss West Duluth

Madeline Juntunen was awarded the title during Spirit Valley Days.

Miss West Duluth contestants.jpg
Miss West Duluth Madeline Juntunen, far left, and Miss West Duluth Princess Lydia Saxin, next to her, stand with their fellow pageant contestants and organizer Ringo Kienitz at Mr. D's on Thursday.
Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 8:47 AM

DULUTH — Denfeld senior Madeline Juntunen, 17, was so shocked when the Miss West Duluth crown was placed on her head Thursday that it slipped and she had to quickly reposition it.

Miss West Duluth crowned
Madeline Juntunen adjusts her crown after being named Miss West Duluth 2023.
Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

"It was an incredible moment, just an absolute honor and so shocking," Juntunen said. "My friend Destiny won princess a few years ago and I heard about Madi Watts winning it last year so I talked to them and decided to run."

Miss West Duluth is a scholarship pageant sponsored by the Irving Community Club. Contestants are judged on an essay, interview, a description of a casual outfit, a formal outfit and a spontaneous question asked on stage during the pageant. Miss West Duluth receives a $500 scholarship and Miss West Duluth Princess receives a $300 scholarship.

A woman in a blue dress, sash and crown poses with two other casually dressed girls.
Local
FROM 2022: Miss West Duluth and princess named
Miss West Duluth is a scholarship pageant sponsored by the Irving Community Club.
Aug 15, 2022
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

"I liked the fact that it's more than just a beauty pageant, but kind of like who we are as people," Juntunen said. "The first thing I had to do was write an essay about why I love West Duluth, which since I've lived here my whole life, it was pretty easy to do."

Juntunen's spontaneous question also dealt with the topic of West Duluth. She was asked how she'd respond if someone told her it was a bad place to live.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would say that I don't believe that it's a bad place to live," Juntunen responded. "I've lived here my entire life and I've loved every second of it. We have amazing parks, schools and amazing small businesses who have been so willing to help whenever the drama department has reached out. All the people here are so nice and helpful, cleaning up sidewalks in the winter. It's an amazing place to live."

ALSO READ

As she alluded to in her response, Juntunen is highly involved in the Denfeld High School Theater Department as the co-president of the drama club. Part of her casual outfit was a T-shirt for Denfeld's fall show "She Kills Monsters." She's the captain of her knowledge bowl team, president of the band board, co-president of Key Club, commissioner of Link Crew and a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.

When she's not busy with all of her activities, she can be found looking for rocks at Wisconsin Point or spending time with her family.

Her favorite part of being Miss West Duluth so far?

"It was so cool to see all the people come out to watch the parade during Spirit Valley Days," Juntunen said. "I'm excited to get out into my community and do even more volunteering and do the community proud."

Miss West Duluth Princess Crowned
Lydia Saxin is crowned Miss West Duluth Princess at the pageant on Thursday.
Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

Lydia Saxin was also crowned Thursday evening as Miss West Duluth Princess. Saxin, 17, is a fellow senior at Denfeld, where she plays hockey, softball, golf and tennis. She was also surprised by her win.

"I was really not expecting it, so I was in a little bit of shock, but really happy and excited," Saxin said. "My dad had told me about the pageant and I decided I'd give it a shot."

Saxin's attitude to the pageant is also her approach to many things in her life. That's why she's tried many different sports and also plays the violin, guitar, piano, drums and ukulele. Her casual outfit consisted of a 2016 championship football jersey and shorts, a hockey stick and her favorite shoes: her "fish flops."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I saw them when I was like 10 and I begged and begged my parents for them, but instead ended up saving money for them and bought them myself," Saxin said. "They're just like the greatest things because I love to go fishing so much. They caught my eye and I fell in love with them."

Saxin said the pageant was a good opportunity to practice her public speaking and interview skills and encouraged future contestants to give it a shot.

"Win or lose, the experience was so fun. You get to meet so many people in the community and work on those social skills," Saxin said.

more by teri cadeau
Wrenshall White Deer Statue
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Statue thefts, ransoms, land disputes and civil disagreements
The stories behind some of the Northland's many unique statues: the Wrenshall deer, Honk the Moose, the Moose Lake moose, various Voyageurs and a rooster.
2d ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
080323.N.DNT.Garden.Karen.JPG
Lifestyle
Pike Lake garden grows over 200 hosta species
3d ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Police officers on a street investigating the scene of a shooting.
Local
1 dead, 1 injured in Duluth shootings
4d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Duluth Depot
Local
St. Louis County Board votes to reject Duluth Art Institute proposal
5d ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Details emerge in last week’s Duluth homicide
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth stores closed to honor Warren G. Harding
3h ago
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Front view of a black, red and white ship with 404 printed on the bow
Local
1980s crew reunites aboard Duluth-based ship
23h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2952779+voting.jpg
Local
Duluth primary voting guide
Jun 25
 · 
By  Staff reports
starry st
Northland Outdoors
Volunteers needed across Minnesota, Wisconsin to search for invasive species
15m ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Gabe Stillman performs in front of a crowd
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Bayfront Blues Festival and more
2h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Empty stage in need of repair
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
$55 million Duluth Armory renovation tantalizingly close to becoming reality
3h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler