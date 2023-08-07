Thespian, 17, crowned Miss West Duluth

DULUTH — Denfeld senior Madeline Juntunen, 17, was so shocked when the Miss West Duluth crown was placed on her head Thursday that it slipped and she had to quickly reposition it.

Madeline Juntunen adjusts her crown after being named Miss West Duluth 2023. Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

"It was an incredible moment, just an absolute honor and so shocking," Juntunen said. "My friend Destiny won princess a few years ago and I heard about Madi Watts winning it last year so I talked to them and decided to run."

Miss West Duluth is a scholarship pageant sponsored by the Irving Community Club. Contestants are judged on an essay, interview, a description of a casual outfit, a formal outfit and a spontaneous question asked on stage during the pageant. Miss West Duluth receives a $500 scholarship and Miss West Duluth Princess receives a $300 scholarship.

"I liked the fact that it's more than just a beauty pageant, but kind of like who we are as people," Juntunen said. "The first thing I had to do was write an essay about why I love West Duluth, which since I've lived here my whole life, it was pretty easy to do."

Juntunen's spontaneous question also dealt with the topic of West Duluth. She was asked how she'd respond if someone told her it was a bad place to live.

"I would say that I don't believe that it's a bad place to live," Juntunen responded. "I've lived here my entire life and I've loved every second of it. We have amazing parks, schools and amazing small businesses who have been so willing to help whenever the drama department has reached out. All the people here are so nice and helpful, cleaning up sidewalks in the winter. It's an amazing place to live."

As she alluded to in her response, Juntunen is highly involved in the Denfeld High School Theater Department as the co-president of the drama club. Part of her casual outfit was a T-shirt for Denfeld's fall show "She Kills Monsters." She's the captain of her knowledge bowl team, president of the band board, co-president of Key Club, commissioner of Link Crew and a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.

When she's not busy with all of her activities, she can be found looking for rocks at Wisconsin Point or spending time with her family.

Her favorite part of being Miss West Duluth so far?

"It was so cool to see all the people come out to watch the parade during Spirit Valley Days," Juntunen said. "I'm excited to get out into my community and do even more volunteering and do the community proud."

Lydia Saxin is crowned Miss West Duluth Princess at the pageant on Thursday. Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

Lydia Saxin was also crowned Thursday evening as Miss West Duluth Princess. Saxin, 17, is a fellow senior at Denfeld, where she plays hockey, softball, golf and tennis. She was also surprised by her win.

"I was really not expecting it, so I was in a little bit of shock, but really happy and excited," Saxin said. "My dad had told me about the pageant and I decided I'd give it a shot."

Saxin's attitude to the pageant is also her approach to many things in her life. That's why she's tried many different sports and also plays the violin, guitar, piano, drums and ukulele. Her casual outfit consisted of a 2016 championship football jersey and shorts, a hockey stick and her favorite shoes: her "fish flops."

"I saw them when I was like 10 and I begged and begged my parents for them, but instead ended up saving money for them and bought them myself," Saxin said. "They're just like the greatest things because I love to go fishing so much. They caught my eye and I fell in love with them."

Saxin said the pageant was a good opportunity to practice her public speaking and interview skills and encouraged future contestants to give it a shot.

"Win or lose, the experience was so fun. You get to meet so many people in the community and work on those social skills," Saxin said.