Tarnowski to enter race for Duluth City Council's 5th District

DULUTH — Ginka Tarnowski issued a news release Wednesday revealing her plans to enter the 5th District City Council race with an announcement at the All American Club slated for 5 p.m. Saturday.

Council President Janet Kennedy, incumbent 5th District councilor, has not yet formally announced her intentions to seek reelection to her post representing the westernmost neighborhoods.

In her news release, Tarnowski wrote: "I spent my childhood choosing where to go whenever our lack of growth closed my school. When they closed Chester, I went to Lowell. When they closed Woodland, I went to Central. When they closed Central, I chose Denfeld. And at Denfeld, I experienced first hand the potential Duluth could achieve."

She went on to write: "Maybe it just takes someone a little bit shorter than Paul Bunyan to see the heights Duluth is still able to reach and how easy it would be to get so much more for Duluthians for so much less than we now pay. All it takes is a willingness to recognize we're already the best place to live in America and a willingness to permit families to build their future in Duluth."