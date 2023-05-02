Swenson to enter race for 4th District Duluth City Council seat

DULUTH — Tara Swenson has been plenty involved in her community, but entering the realm of politics will be a new experience for the Piedmont Heights neighborhood resident.

She plans to formally announce her plans to enter the 4th District City Council race at a 5:30 p.m. gathering Friday at Warrior Brewing Co., 2711 W. Superior St.

"The last few years, we've really seen politics shift and get cast in maybe more of a negative light, unfortunately, which is something that is concerning to me," she said. "And I would say it made me apprehensive to really throw my name out there. But as I started listening to conversations that my family was having and my community was having, they're about a lot of those core city functions that we need to support. And instead of sitting there and complaining about it, I asked: What can I do to change it, and how do I get involved to make a difference?"

Snow removal emerged as a particular concern to Swenson.

"I have children in the school system, and when their school is closed because we didn't get the snow removed, there's just a trickle effect of how that impacts our community," she said. "And I would say seeing that multiple times this year did frustrate me. And it was something that made me ask: How do we do better?"

Improved public safety is another big motivator for Swenson, an avid runner.

"I always ran down in Canal Park and on the Lakewalk. It's just the dynamic of that atmosphere has changed pretty tremendously. So I, myself, and a lot of my female running friends no longer feel safe running alone down there," she said, stressing the need to support the local police and fire departments.

Swenson works for Holden Insurance Agency but also has leadership experience in health care, engineering, retail and volunteer roles. She serves on the board of directors for the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce's FUSE initiative.

Swenson is poised to become the second 4th District candidate, as Salaam Witherspoon, a community organizer, entered the race in April.

Incumbent 4th District Councilor Hannah Alstead was appointed to fill out Renee Van Nett's term, after the late councilor's death to cancer while in office. Alstead announced in March she will not seek election to the seat in November. The 4th District includes Duluth's Lincoln Park, Duluth Heights and Piedmont Heights neighborhoods.

Five of nine Duluth City Council positions will be up for grabs this year.