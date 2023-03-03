Swatting incidents reported at Denfeld, Esko high schools

DULUTH — Law enforcement officials in Duluth and Carlton County responded to swatting incidents at Denfeld and Esko high schools on Thursday.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office received a call at 10:39 a.m. indicating people were injured "due to violence at Esko High School," according to a news release sent by chief deputy Dan Danielson. Staff at the sheriff's office contacted high school officials and "initiated the necessary safety and response protocols," Danielson said.

Officers who arrived at the scene helped school staff secure the campus. They conducted a thorough search and found no injuries and no threat to safety.

"It was determined that the threat was false and the campus was determined to be safe," Danielson said.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. At this time, no arrests have been made. The Fond du Lac Tribal Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol also responded to the scene.

About 20 minutes after the call in Carlton County, a similar incident was reported at Denfeld High School in Duluth. Students were not at the school because of a snow day, but Duluth police Chief Mike Ceynowa said in a statement the agency "takes swatting calls very seriously as the safety of all is a top priority for DPD."

Duluth police deemed the Denfeld threat not credible. It was the fifth swatting incident reported in St. Louis County in two days, and the second at Denfeld.

In a statement, Duluth Public Schools Superintendent John Magas thanked law enforcement for their quick response Thursday and touched on the effect of swatting calls.

"While we are relieved that there was no actual threat and students were not in school at the time, we are deeply concerned about the impact false calls like this can have on students and staff," Magas said.

Similarly, Ceynowa said such false reports can impact law enforcement's response to other incidents in the community.

"Swatting calls can potentially disrupt DPD’s response capabilities to real and pressing public safety emergencies, and it can cause unnecessary panic to members of our community," he said.

Ceynowa urged anyone with information about potential school threats to report tips through the "See It, Say It, Send It" app created by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.