Suspected bank robber arrested near Gooseberry Falls

LAKE COUNTY — An armed bank robbery suspect was arrested while driving a stolen car on Minnesota Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls State Park on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The arrest was made without incident at approximately 5:50 p.m. after deputies located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Des Moines, Iowa, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Members of the Two Harbors Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office also were on scene.

The sheriff's office said the man was "wanted in connection to robbing a bank with a firearm and stealing the vehicle he was driving." A loaded firearm was reportedly seized from the car.

Authorities did not immediately identify the suspect or provide details on the alleged bank robbery, citing an ongoing investigation. The Silver Bay Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and U.S. Border Patrol were also assisting.