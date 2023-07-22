6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, July 22

News Local

Suspect arrested in 'possible knifing' near Superior youth ballgame

The man injured a Superior Youth Organization board member who was checking on what sounded like an animal in distress in a wooded area near the Hayes Court Complex ball fields.

Police search woods.
Officers from the Superior Police Department search the woods past the railroad tracks behind Field 1 of the Hayes Court Sports Complex Thursday evening, looking for a man that allegedly attacked someone near the fields.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 11:54 AM

SUPERIOR — A 33-year-old man who injured a Superior Youth Organization board member near a baseball game Thursday evening has been arrested.

The Superior Police Department said in a news release Saturday morning that the "possible knifing" was reported at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 in a wooded area 50 yards to the west of Hayes Court Complex ball fields.

"Officers met with a victim who had lacerations on his arm and abdomen. The victim stated he could hear what he believed to be a dog in distress in the wooded area, and he went to investigate. As he entered a clearing in the wooded area, a male suspect wearing dark clothing exited a bush and attempted to use an unknown object in his hand to fight the victim. The victim exited the area and called 911," police said.

Police talk near woods.
Local
Superior Youth Organization board member 'injured in altercation' near youth ballgame
The incident took place Thursday evening at the Hayes Court Complex ball fields.
1d ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

The injured board member was treated by the Superior Fire Department and later at an emergency department for additional treatment, SYO President Ryan Stovern said in a previously reported statement. The incident prompted officials to move the game from Field No. 1 to Field No. 2.

Police surrounded the wooded area and requested the Superior Fire Department fly a drone to try to locate the suspect. Officers then went into the woods with K9 Radik. While they found an encampment and "a dog that appeared in good health," the suspect was not there.

Police were able to determine the suspect's identification. They located and arrested him later that evening.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Get Local

