Suspect arrested following Duluth shooting

The 36-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Columbia Heights, Minnesota Tuesday evening.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:11 PM

DULUTH — A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening in Columbia Heights, Minnesota in connection with a shooting which injured a 59-year-old man on Saturday, according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force after following up on information from the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force. The man was arrested on multiple pending charges including second-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm in a municipality, related to the incident on the 100 block of East Third Street Saturday afternoon.

The News Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.

Police said the 59-year-old man injured in the shooting was not involved in the incident. His injuries were reported as not life-threatening and he was treated and released from a local hospital.

Local
PREVIOUSLY: Man injured in Duluth shooting
Authorities said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
May 15, 2023 10:53 AM
By  Staff reports

