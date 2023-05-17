Suspect arrested following Duluth shooting

DULUTH — A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening in Columbia Heights, Minnesota in connection with a shooting which injured a 59-year-old man on Saturday, according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force after following up on information from the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force. The man was arrested on multiple pending charges including second-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm in a municipality, related to the incident on the 100 block of East Third Street Saturday afternoon.

The News Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.

Police said the 59-year-old man injured in the shooting was not involved in the incident. His injuries were reported as not life-threatening and he was treated and released from a local hospital.