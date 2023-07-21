6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Superior Youth Organization board member 'injured in altercation' near youth ballgame

The incident took place Thursday evening at the Hayes Court Complex ball fields.

Police talk near woods.
Members of the Superior Police Department congregate after searching in the woods past the railroad tracks behind Field 1 of the Hayes Court Sports Complex Thursday evening. They were looking for a person that allegedly attacked someone near the fields.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
July 20, 2023 at 11:48 PM

SUPERIOR — A Superior Youth Organization board member was injured in an altercation with another person during a youth baseball game at the Hayes Sport Complex near Field No. 1 Thursday evening.

According to a statement from the SYO, the board member was checking out what "sounded like an animal in distress near the complex." As he walked toward the sound, an altercation took place between the board member and another person. The board member sustained injuries and was treated by the Superior Fire Department and later at an emergency room for additional treatment.

"We took safety precautions around the complex to keep players and spectators safe," wrote SYO president Ryan Stovern in a statement. "All coaches and umpires were alerted to the situation and the game being played on Field #1 was moved to Field #2."

Police search woods.
Officers from the Superior Police Department search the woods past the railroad tracks behind Field 1 of the Hayes Court Sports Complex Thursday evening, looking for a man that allegedly attacked someone near the fields.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Stovern went on to thank the Superior Police Department for their quick actions in responding to the incident.

"At no time did we feel any additional threat towards those at the complex thanks to the actions taken by SPD," Stovern wrote. "Again, we took precautions as we felt were necessary. If at any time SPD had said shut down everything, we would have taken that course of action."

No information from the police department regarding the incident has been released yet.

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
