Superior woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 35

A Twin Cities man was also seriously injured.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:59 AM

WILLOW RIVER — A Superior woman was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday evening while driving the wrong direction on Interstate 35, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

Annette Renee Larson, 61, was traveling north in the southbound lanes when her 2015 Toyota RAV4 collided with a 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Henry Francis Nelson, 19, of St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

Larson was pronounced dead at the scene, while Nelson suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.

The crash occurred in dry conditions at approximately 6:50 p.m. near Valley Farm Road in Willow River Township. The State Patrol said both drivers were wearing seat belts. It was not immediately known if alcohol or other factors played a role.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
