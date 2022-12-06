SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Superior police investigate death at Fraser Shipyards

Despite lifesaving efforts, the 64-year-old man from Watertown, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shipyard seen from above
An aerial view of Fraser Shipyards in Superior on July 10, 2017.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
December 05, 2022 06:55 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SUPERIOR — A 64-year-old man of Watertown, Wisconsin, was found dead Monday at Fraser Shipyards after reportedly falling off a ship in dry dock. According to a news release from the Superior Police Department, the initial call around 11:50 a.m. reported that a worker had fallen from a ship approximately 50 feet to the ground below.

Lifesaving efforts were made, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

The incident remains under investigation, though the police department noted it does not suspect it was "anything other than a tragic accident," according to the release.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the worker's family and friends for their loss," read the release.

Monday's fatal accident is the second in five years at the Superior-based shipyard. Welder Joseph Burch died of sepsis after he was burned in a workplace incident aboard the docked freighter Roger Blough at Fraser in 2017. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration concluded that Burch was wearing frayed coveralls and not provided with fire-retardant gear as he washed old welds using an oxygen-acetylene torch in a cargo hold.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, a group of 60 workers received a $7.5 million civil court settlement after they'd been exposed to dangerous levels of lead in 2016 at Fraser Shipyards. The settlement was related to work to install new engines on the lake freighter Herbert C. Jackson. In that instance, Fraser also settled a $1.4 million OSHA penalty, paying $700,000 .

Fraser paid a penalty of more than $9,000 in 2019 after an employee was struck by falling steel plates, leading to a citation from OSHA.

Related Topics: SUPERIORSUPERIOR POLICE DEPARTMENTFRASER SHIPYARDS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
21dec18_0988.jpg
Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler