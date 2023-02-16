Superior mobile home a total loss after fire

SUPERIOR — A Superior woman's mobile home was declared a total loss after a structure fire late on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Superior Fire Department personnel were called to the 3100 block of East Fifth Street at approximately 3 p.m. due to a report of visible smoke and flames from an occupied mobile home, according to a news release.

The lone occupant was able to get out of the home safely with her pets after being alerted to the fire by a smoke detector. She is being assisted by family members.

The home was declared a total loss due to heat and smoke damage throughout, but neither the resident nor firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Superior fire and police departments.