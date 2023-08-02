Superior man found guilty of murder in dismemberment case

DULUTH — A Superior man was found guilty of fatally shooting a St. Paul man whose dismembered remains were located in Lake Superior two years ago.

A Duluth jury on Wednesday convicted Jacob Colt Johnson, 37, of intentional and unintentional second-degree murder in the June 2021 death of Richard "Ricky" Balsimo Jr.

Richard Anthony Balsimo Jr.

It was undisputed that Johnson fired several rounds at Balsimo, 34, as the two men rode in a moving car through the Twin Cities. It was also undisputed that Johnson drove the victim's remains several hours north before cutting up the body and soliciting help from a friend to dispose of the remains off the shore of Grand Portage.

The central issue was on Johnson's claim of self-defense. Defense attorneys maintained he only shot Balsimo because the victim was high on methamphetamine and made a series of threats before waving a knife around at Johnson and two women in the car.

The 12-member jury heard testimony over the course of seven days before attorneys delivered closing arguments Wednesday. The verdict came after approximately three hours of deliberation.

While officially a Cook County case, Judge Michael Cuzzo moved the trial to Duluth at the request of both prosecutors and defense attorneys, who cited logistical issues and pretrial publicity in Grand Marais.

Two other defendants have already been convicted in the case. Robert Thomas West, 43, of South Range, agreed to testify in Johnson's trial after a Cook County jury in February found him guilty of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact to second-degree murder and interference with a dead body.

Tommi Lynn Hintz, 33, of Duluth, also testified after striking a deal with prosecutors and pleading guilty to aiding an offender. West acknowledged aiding in the dismemberment of Balsimo's body and the destruction of evidence at a rural Douglas County property, while Hintz admitted that she helped arrange a boat for West to dump several buckets containing the remains.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.