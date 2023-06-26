Superior gymnastics coach pleads guilty to child porn charge

ST. PAUL — A former Superior gymnastics coach has pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

George Francis Deppa, 49, entered the plea at a hearing Monday afternoon before U.S. District Judge Kate Menendez. Deppa, formerly a coach at Twin Ports Gymnastics, also has been charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse in Minnesota and Wisconsin state courts.

George Deppa

Records show that Deppa entered the plea to one of three counts of production of child pornography levied by a federal grand jury in May 2022. Authorities said they recovered three photographs of Deppa with a nude 15-year-old victim.

Deppa in May was found competent to proceed in court after being ordered in November to undergo a competency evaluation. Defense attorney Kurt Glaser indicated at the time that the parties were finalizing a global plea agreement, which was expected to resolve all of his pending cases across all three jurisdictions.

Additional details of the plea agreement were not immediately available; Deppa has yet to plead guilty in any of the state cases.

Deppa was first charged in Wisconsin in May 2021 with two counts of sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and one count of exposing genitals. He is accused of sexually touching two teenage students and trying to "make out" with them while they were out for rides in his boat and during sleepovers at his Superior home, according to a criminal complaint.

A third count of sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age was filed roughly two and a half weeks later. It alleges that Deppa, a coach at Twin Ports Gymnastics, sexually touched a third student during a private coaching session. The victim reported the incident to her parents after seeing news coverage of Deppa's arrest for sexual assault.

In St. Louis County, Deppa is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count each of second- and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Deppa is accused of subjecting one Minnesota victim to "extreme inhumane conditions," routinely drugging the girl before molesting or raping her from the approximate ages of 8-16. The victim, according to a criminal complaint, said the number of abusive instances was "too high to count."

Court documents state that two other girls also came forward to tell authorities that Deppa provided them with pills before touching their genital areas. One was 13 or 14 at the time and the other was 17, according to the criminal complaints.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Leo Brisbois indicated in May that the psychological evaluation revealed concerns about depression, but he said "those mental health needs do not equate to incompetence to stand trial" as Deppa has been able to understand proceedings and communicate with counsel.

Deppa is next scheduled to appear in Douglas County Circuit Court on July 17; no dates have been scheduled in his St. Louis County cases.

Menendez ordered a presentence investigation in the federal case and ruled that he remain in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. A sentencing hearing was not immediately scheduled.

