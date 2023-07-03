Superior gymnastics coach expected to serve at least 20 years

DULUTH — A former Superior gymnastics coach is expected to spend at least 20 years in prison for sexually abusing six girls.

A plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court last week outlines the terms of an global settlement between George Francis Deppa, 49, and prosecutors in three jurisdictions.

George Deppa

Deppa on June 26 pleaded guilty in federal court in St. Paul to production of child pornography — the first in an anticipated series of plea hearings that will also resolve five sexual assault cases in Minnesota and Wisconsin state courts.

The pornography charge carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a statutory maximum of 30 years. However, the agreement stipulates that the parties will recommend between 20 and 25 years when Deppa appears for sentencing before U.S. District Judge Kate Menendez.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Middlecamp also agreed to recommend that the term run concurrent, rather than consecutive, to any state court sentences.

While judges often sentence in accordance with plea agreements, Menendez is not strictly bound by the accord. Neither Deppa nor federal prosecutors would be allowed to withdraw from the agreement if she departs from the advisory recommendations.

In entering the plea, Deppa acknowledged taking photographs while coercing a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual conduct in May 2008. He is charged in State District Court in Duluth with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly subjecting the same victim to "extreme inhumane conditions" — routinely drugging the girl before molesting or raping her — from the approximate ages of 8-16.

Two other girls also came forward to testify that Deppa provided them with pills before touching their genital areas in Minnesota — one who was 13 or 14 at the time, and another who was 17, according to documents filed in those cases.

In Douglas County Circuit Court, he was first charged in May 2021 with sexually touching two teenage students and trying to "make out" with them while they were out for rides in his boat and during sleepovers at his Superior home, according to a criminal complaint.

Another case was filed weeks later in Wisconsin alleging that Deppa sexually touched a third girl during a private coaching session. That victim reported the incident to her parents after seeing news coverage of Deppa's arrest.

Deppa was formerly a coach at Twin Ports gymnastics in Superior.

Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Jon Holets said he would dismiss the most serious case in Minnesota — the one involving the same victim as the federal pornography matter — as long as Deppa receives a sentence in the recommended range of 20-25 years. The defendant would plead guilty to second- and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the other cases and receive sentences concurrent to the other cases.

In Wisconsin, the offer from Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf will require Deppa to plead guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of exposing genitals. Mirroring the federal agreement, the state would seek a maximum of 25 years in prison, with the defense seeking no less than 20 years.

The Wisconsin sentence, however, could result in more actual prison time, as the state's "truth in sentencing" approach requires the full term to be served, followed by a period of extended supervision specified by the judge. Federal inmates, meanwhile, typically only serve about 85% of their prison terms.

The global agreement stipulates that Deppa, once released from prison, would be subject to lifetime supervision and sex offender registration. He would also be expected to pay at least $35,000 in restitution to the victim in the federal case and at least $3,000 to each of the other five victims.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled in federal court and it's not clear how soon Deppa may enter the pleas in state courts. He's next scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference in Douglas County on July 17. He has not yet been arraigned on any of the cases in Minnesota.

Deppa remains in federal custody at the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minnesota.