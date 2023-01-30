Superior firefighters battle blaze at Wasabi

SUPERIOR — Firefighters were battling a fire at Wasabi Japanese Restaurant, 3333 Tower Ave., early Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 12:27 a.m., according to a news release from the Superior Fire Department. Crews arrived two minutes later to find a working fire and were still on the scene as of 6:19 a.m. The fire was knocked down and firefighters were working on hotspots. The wind chill was at least 20 degrees below zero.

The Superior Police Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Wasabi opened in early 2018 in the former O’Neill’s Pub & Liquor, which was known for its drive-thru window. It was a Wendy's restaurant prior to that. Wasabi opened a second location in late 2018 at 132 E. Superior St., downtown Duluth.

