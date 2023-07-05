Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Summer concerts begin July 13 at Fond du Lac College

The 26th annual concert series in Cloquet features five rain-or-shine shows through early August.

082920.N.DNT.CovidEducation c12.JPG
The amphitheater at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.
Tyler Schank / 2020 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 8:00 AM

CLOQUET — Five acts are set to headline Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College’s annual series of free, family-friendly concerts.

The long-running Hot Summer Nights Concert Series begins July 13, when folk- and progressive-rock band Lehto & Wright performs at the amphitheater. Four more shows follow, each of which is scheduled for 7 p.m., rain or shine, at the amphitheater:

  • July 20: Side String Band, a bluegrass and progressive folk act composed of “sidemen” from other acoustic bands.
  • July 27: Dennis Warner, a singer-songwriter who performs a mix of covers and songs of his own design.
  • July 31: The Cloquet Community Band, area musicians who bring a variety of musical skills.
  • Aug. 3: Rock-A-Billy Revue, which mixes humor into a setlist of hits from the 1950s-1980s.

College administrators organized the inaugural concert series in 1998. Each performance attracts 200-500 people, according to FDLTCC staff.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
