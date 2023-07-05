Summer concerts begin July 13 at Fond du Lac College

CLOQUET — Five acts are set to headline Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College’s annual series of free, family-friendly concerts.

The long-running Hot Summer Nights Concert Series begins July 13, when folk- and progressive-rock band Lehto & Wright performs at the amphitheater. Four more shows follow, each of which is scheduled for 7 p.m., rain or shine, at the amphitheater:



July 20: Side String Band, a bluegrass and progressive folk act composed of “sidemen” from other acoustic bands.

July 27: Dennis Warner, a singer-songwriter who performs a mix of covers and songs of his own design.

July 31: The Cloquet Community Band, area musicians who bring a variety of musical skills.

Aug. 3: Rock-A-Billy Revue, which mixes humor into a setlist of hits from the 1950s-1980s.

College administrators organized the inaugural concert series in 1998. Each performance attracts 200-500 people, according to FDLTCC staff.