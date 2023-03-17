Student brings unloaded gun to Duluth charter school

DULUTH — A student at North Star Academy, a K-8 charter school that houses the bulk of Duluth Edison Charter Schools' students, brought a handgun to school Friday, Duluth police said.

In a news release sent Friday afternoon, police said they were called to the school around 9 a.m. after someone reported a person with a weapon there. Officers found that a student had brought a handgun to the school, which was confiscated and found to be unloaded. Police said there is no "active threat."

Tammy Rackliffe, Edison's head of schools, could not be reached for comment early Friday afternoon.

About 700 students attend North Star Academy, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.