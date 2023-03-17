6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Friday, March 17

Student brings unloaded gun to Duluth charter school

Police were called to North Star Academy around 9 a.m. Friday

Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune
By Joe Bowen
DULUTH — A student at North Star Academy, a K-8 charter school that houses the bulk of Duluth Edison Charter Schools' students, brought a handgun to school Friday, Duluth police said.

In a news release sent Friday afternoon, police said they were called to the school around 9 a.m. after someone reported a person with a weapon there. Officers found that a student had brought a handgun to the school, which was confiscated and found to be unloaded. Police said there is no "active threat."

Tammy Rackliffe, Edison's head of schools, could not be reached for comment early Friday afternoon.

About 700 students attend North Star Academy, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.

By Joe Bowen
Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

