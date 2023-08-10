Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 10

News Local

Striking paper mill workers, UPM Blandin reach tentative agreement

The 166 union members will vote on the new three-year contract Friday.

Logs loaded onto truck
Logs are unloaded at UPM's Blandin paper mill in Grand Rapids.
2003 file / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 5:44 PM

GRAND RAPIDS — After almost a month-long strike, paper mill workers are set to vote on a potential new three-year contract Friday.

Blandin Paper Co., owner of UPM Blandin in Grand Rapids, and Teamsters Local 346, which represents the mill's 166 hourly employees, reached a tentative contract agreement Thursday, the company announced.

Union members will vote on the contract at noon Friday at the Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids.

A zebra-print SUV in front of a big pile of logs
Local
PREVIOUSLY: Grand Rapids paper mill workers go on strike
Production at UPM Blandin has stopped, as 166 members of the union began a work stoppage Saturday morning.
Jul 14
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

The company and Jeff Oveson, president of Teamsters Local 346, did not provide specifics of the agreement.

Oveson previously said some of the main sticking points in contract negotiations were wages, a two-tier wage and benefit system for newer employees, and supervisors performing their work.

The union started its strike July 15, prompting the mill to shut down temporarily. The company has not said how soon the mill could restart if members approve the contract.

The Blandin mill employs approximately 230 people and can produce up to 230,000 metric tons of coated magazine papers per year, according to the mill’s website.

Two decades ago, the Blandin mill employed 800 workers on four machines that manufactured paper.

But as demand waned, the company closed two machines in 2003, laying off 300 people. Another 150 people were laid off in 2017 when another machine closed.

Today, just one machine at the mill remains.

The mill is a major employer in the area and is a significant part of the local tax base.

The Blandin mill was built in 1901, and in 1977 it was sold to Fletcher Challenge Canada. UPM, based in Helsinki, Finland, bought Blandin Paper Co. in 1997.

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune.
