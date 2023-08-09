Stormwater case against Duluth certified as class-action lawsuit

DULUTH — The pool of plaintiffs challenging the city over stormwater fees could soon grow after a judge certified the lawsuit as a class-action case.

In an order Wednesday, Judge Eric Hylden said the current plaintiffs, Moline Manufacturing LLC and Glass Merchant Inc., which does business as Walsh Windows, have met the factors needed for the class certification.

The two West Duluth businesses claim to have been overcharged for stormwater runoff from their properties, prompting them to file the case in September 2021 . Moline, an industrial bakery equipment manufacturer, and Walsh, a window manufacturer, will serve as class representatives and can now be joined by “all persons and entities” who paid stormwater service fees to the city for nonresident structures from Sept. 8, 2015, to the present, Hylden said. Exceptions include recipients of waterfront best-management practices credits or other discounts before 2021.

An attorney for the companies has previously estimated more than 1,500 owners of nonresidential properties were subject to similar fees and were also due reimbursement for years of paying inflated charges.

Hylden also urged the parties to consider mediation.

“The Court would also encourage the parties to discuss ways to resolve the case,” Hylden wrote. “In the Court’s view, this case suggests itself to mediation. Naturally, the Court is happy to do anything it can to assist in that process.”

City spokesperson Kelli Latuska declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

Shawn Raiter, an attorney for the companies, did not immediately respond to a voicemail or email seeking comment Wednesday.

In May, the City Council approved spending up to $260,000 for the outside council to help defend itself against a then-potential class-action lawsuit.

At the heart of the dispute is a disagreement over how the city has calculated stormwater fees on the basis of how much impervious surface may be found on a property. The suit finds fault with the method by which Duluth calculated the measurement it uses, called an “equivalent residential unit,” or ERU.

Plaintiffs suggest the city was wrong to include multi-family housing in establishing its ERU value, resulting in undersized ERU measurements and higher fees for non-residential properties.

The city has since revisited its calculation of what constitutes an ERU, raising it from 1,708 to 2,228 square feet of impervious surface, which the plaintiffs contend is still too small, due to the methodology used.

Hylden set a scheduling hearing for Sept. 15.