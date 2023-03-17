It's the sixth-snowiest winter on record as Duluth reaches 121.3 inches for season

DULUTH — Winter storm warnings have been dropped for most of the Northland, except for Lake Superior’s South Shore, as the latest storm system moved out of the region on Friday.

Snow totals were less than expected, generally between 3 and 7 inches across much of the region, with only light snow — less than a half-inch accumulation — expected during the day and evening in most areas.

The exception is along the South Shore where 2-5 inches is expected across parts of Douglas and Bayfield counties and 4-14 inches possible in Ashland and Iron counties and into the Upper Peninsula. A winter storm warning remains in effect until early Saturday for those areas.

Hurley already had reported 7 inches, with 5.4 inches in Carlton and 4.9 inches at the National Weather Service office in Duluth.

That officially gives Duluth 121.3 inches for winter so far, moving 2022-23 into sixth place for the snowiest winter on record, just 14 inches behind the record of 135.3 inches in 1994-95. Duluth is 46 inches above normal snowfall for this point in March and is now on the fastest snowfall pace of any year on record. Three of the top-six snowiest winters, out of more than 150 years of records, have come in the last 10 years.

Gusty winds may blow already fallen snow around Friday and through the weekend, with high temperatures Friday around 20, with the mid-20s expected Saturday and mid-30s Sunday. The next chance for regionwide snow appears to be Wednesday.

Snowfall totals from the latest storm include:

7 inches — Hurley

6.3 inches — Mahtowa

6 inches — Cornucopia

5.4 inches — Carlton

5.2 inches — Hibbing

5 inches — Grand Marais

4.9 inches — Duluth, National Weather Service

4 inches — Solon Springs

3.5 inches — Hovland

3.1 inches — Orr; Amnicon Falls

3 inches — Virginia

0.7 inches — Superior

0.5 inches — Lester Park, Duluth

