6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

It's the sixth-snowiest winter on record as Duluth reaches 121.3 inches for season

Storm moves out leaving less snow than expected

Snow shoveling
Any remaining snowfall was expected to be light across much of the Northland on Friday with the exception of Lake Superior's South Shore where heavy snow is possible into Saturday.
Bob King / News Tribune file
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 8:47 AM

DULUTH — Winter storm warnings have been dropped for most of the Northland, except for Lake Superior’s South Shore, as the latest storm system moved out of the region on Friday.

Snow totals were less than expected, generally between 3 and 7 inches across much of the region, with only light snow — less than a half-inch accumulation — expected during the day and evening in most areas.

The exception is along the South Shore where 2-5 inches is expected across parts of Douglas and Bayfield counties and 4-14 inches possible in Ashland and Iron counties and into the Upper Peninsula. A winter storm warning remains in effect until early Saturday for those areas.

Hurley already had reported 7 inches, with 5.4 inches in Carlton and 4.9 inches at the National Weather Service office in Duluth.

That officially gives Duluth 121.3 inches for winter so far, moving 2022-23 into sixth place for the snowiest winter on record, just 14 inches behind the record of 135.3 inches in 1994-95. Duluth is 46 inches above normal snowfall for this point in March and is now on the fastest snowfall pace of any year on record. Three of the top-six snowiest winters, out of more than 150 years of records, have come in the last 10 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gusty winds may blow already fallen snow around Friday and through the weekend, with high temperatures Friday around 20, with the mid-20s expected Saturday and mid-30s Sunday. The next chance for regionwide snow appears to be Wednesday.

Snowfall totals from the latest storm include:

7 inches — Hurley

6.3 inches — Mahtowa

6 inches — Cornucopia

5.4 inches — Carlton

5.2 inches — Hibbing

5 inches — Grand Marais

ADVERTISEMENT

4.9 inches — Duluth, National Weather Service

4 inches — Solon Springs

3.5 inches — Hovland

3.1 inches — Orr; Amnicon Falls

3 inches — Virginia

0.7 inches — Superior

0.5 inches — Lester Park, Duluth

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Matters of Record.jpg
Local
Marriage applications and divorces, February 2023
March 17, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Restaurant, coffee shop to join Popeyes, car wash in Duluth development
March 17, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Sir Benedict's Tavern on the Lake spared in 1983
March 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The American flag is reflected in the doors at the St. Louis County Jail
Local
Brookston man dies by suicide at jail after rape conviction
March 16, 2023 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Ice fishing
Local
Fisherman saves self as ice begins to separate from shore in Duluth
March 16, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Tall cranes are positioned next to mall as fresh snow falls.
Local
Damaged Duluth mall may reopen in sections
March 16, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
man in cider production facility
Business
Wild State Cider expands production to West Duluth
March 17, 2023 08:24 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten