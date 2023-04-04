Storm arrives with high winds, heavy snow, freezing rain and … severe thunderstorms?

DULUTH — Hang onto your hats, literally, as the latest winter storm has moved into the Northland with winds expected to gust over 50 mph and, depending on where you live, heavy snow, blizzard conditions, freezing rain and even severe thunderstorms with hail.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of northern Minnesota, with a blizzard warning posted for Koochiching County, where more than a foot of snow could fall driven by strong winds that create whiteout conditions.

An ice storm warning has been added for the northern tier of Wisconsin counties near Lake Superior, where ice could build up more than a quarter-inch thick on elevated surfaces. The same area could see some thunderstorms that produce quarter-inch hail as well as moderate rainfall that, on top of melting snow, causes flooding in some areas.

Contributed / National Weather Service

Ice accumulations with totals up to 0.35 inches are possible, especially in the higher terrain areas of the South Shore to the Twin Ports. Lesser ice accumulations up to 0.25 inches are possible from the Brainerd lakes region to northern Pine County and north to the Minnesota Arrowhead.

Meteorologists were still uncertain where the exact line will develop between very heavy snow and a mix of sleet, rain, freezing rain and snow.

In Duluth, the precipitation is expected to begin as snow Tuesday morning, changeover to rain-sleet-freezing rain Tuesday evening, then turn back to snow Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. The Weather Service is forecasting anywhere from 3-6 inches of snow and sleet in the Duluth area by Thursday morning.

Gale warnings are posted for Lake Superior where waves at the western end of the lake could reach 20 feet during the peak of the storm. Forecasters also warn that the combination of heavy snow, ice and high winds could topple tree branches and cause power outages.

A winter storm warning (pink) is posted for most of northern Minnesota, with a blizzard warning (red) for Koochiching County, an ice storm warning (purple) for far northern Wisconsin and a winter weather advisory (blue) for the remainder of the Northland until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Contributed / National Weather Service

Meanwhile much of northwestern Minnesota and North Dakota are under a blizzard warning due to high winds driving heavy snow. Parts of northwestern Minnesota could see more than 15 inches of snow.

Snow could linger into Thursday for some areas before the storm moves out of the region.

Duluth has officially received 129 inches of snow so far this season, already the fifth-snowiest season on record and just 6.5 inches away from topping the record 135.4 inches set in the winter of 1995-96.