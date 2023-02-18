Still work to be done on Cloquet Forestry Center transfer

CLOQUET — There’s still considerable work to be done as the University of Minnesota moves to transfer the Cloquet Forestry Center to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa , University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel told university leaders last week.

Figurative agenda items include sorting out ownership of the land itself if or when a transfer happens, public engagement and consultation, and continuation of research at the center.

“We’ve also been having very productive and much-appreciated conversations with Fond du Lac and its members and leadership about the future and the practice needs involved with repatriation and returning ownership, control, care for the land, and what might happen in the future,” Gabel told the University’s Board of Regents at their Feb. 9, 2023 meeting in Minneapolis .

A report produced for that meeting indicates that the statewide university system intends to return the center to the band. That report, though, was information-only. The regents took no formal action on the transfer.

The 3,400-acre center is the U’s flagship research and education forest. It sits entirely inside Fond du Lac tribal land. It was originally carved out, so to speak, for lumber companies, who then handed it to the university in the early 1900s.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Cloquet Forestry Center land was taken from the Band and return of the land will help to restore the Band’s homeland,” Rita Karppinen, a Fond du Lac spokesperson, told the News Tribune the day of the regents’ meeting. “The details about the University’s ongoing role, research management, public access and many other issues are under discussion and will need to be addressed.”

Karppinen did not return a News Tribune request for comment on Wednesday, Feb. 15. An automatic reply to a followup request sent Friday afternoon indicated she was unavailable for the rest of that day.

Complicating the hoped-for transfer is the land’s existing ownership. State lawmakers in 2002 agreed to transfer the bulk of the land from the state itself to the university. But the state also sold bonds to spend on the center, which means the school can’t sell or “dispose” of it without approval from the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget.

Beyond state administrators, a potential transfer would also need to be approved by the regents and Fond du Lac leaders.

It’s also unclear what, if anything, would happen to the center if or when the band retakes the land. Some university staff worry that the transfer could spell the end of the center, or at least a diminished role for it.

A report in the regents’ Feb. 9 agenda indicates that U of M administrators will try to find alternative spots for the teaching, research, and outreach currently handled at the center. They’ll also ask band leaders to consider an agreement that would “facilitate some of the University’s ongoing research at the CFC for a period of time, if the Fond du Lac Band agrees that such research is consistent with the Fond du Lac Band’s mission.”

Gabel last week said it was premature to speculate on the timing of a transfer or what the center might look like going forward. She said the university appreciated the band’s openness to potential agreements that would allow university researchers and students to continue their work there.

The president also claimed that the school will conduct a “series of public engagements,” primarily through the school’s College of Food, Agriculture, and Natural Resources, which includes the U’s Department of Forest Resources. That will range from responding to questions the school receives about the transfer to more “formal” opportunities put together by staff at the natural resources college.