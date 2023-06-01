Stauber votes to raise debt ceiling

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber voted Wednesday evening to raise the debt limit ceiling.

The Republican congressman from Hermantown was one of 314 U.S. House members to vote for the bill, while 117 members voted against it. The bill would suspend the federal government’s borrowing limit until 2025, cap some spending, require more work requirements for food stamp recipients and take back unspent COVID-19 funds.

National RELATED: House passes debt ceiling deal as default threat looms The Republican-controlled House voted 314-117 to send the legislation to the Senate, which must enact the measure and get it to President Joe Biden's desk before a Monday deadline.

It also makes some federal permitting reforms that would apply to mining projects, though it ultimately did not include Stauber’s bill aimed at streamlining the review of mining projects as the Republican’s preferred bill to raise the debt ceiling passed in April would have.

The U.S. Senate must now pass the bill and President Joe Biden must sign it by June 5 — when the U.S. Treasury expects to run out of cash — to avoid a catastrophic default.

“Washington needs to rein in its spending and get our deficit and debt under control. As a conservative, do I think this package is perfect? No, I would much rather have the Limit, Save, Grow Act signed into law,” Stauber said in a statement. “But the realities of governing right now are that a deal with spending cuts is better than no spending cuts at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Limit, Save Grow Act, which passed the Republican-controlled house in April, would have included a slate of permitting reform bills aimed at speeding up fossil fuel and mining projects, including Stauber’s Permitting for Needs Act of 2023 .

But the bill passed Wednesday to raise the debt ceiling includes some changes to the permitting process.

Namely, it sets a federal lead agency to oversee the environmental review process and sets timelines for the reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA: one year for environmental assessments and two years for environmental impact statements. The timelines can be extended.

Those were all in Stauber’s mine permitting bill.

But, unlike Stauber’s bill, which would have barred legal challenges to the permits after 120 days, the permitting changes passed in the debt limit bill do not exclude permits from judicial review. It did carve out one exception: Federal courts will not be allowed to review the permits for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would ferry natural gas 300 miles from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia.

Mining proponents have argued court challenges have been weaponized to stall and discourage projects.

The debt ceiling bill also does not include language specific to critical minerals, as Stauber’s bill had.

On Twitter, Stauber said the bill passed to raise the ceiling “modernizes the onerous permitting process for projects.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the changes to NEPA drew the ire of environmental groups.

In a May 30 letter, more than 200 environmental organizations urged Democrats to vote instead for a “clean” debt ceiling bill and characterized the bill that eventually passed the House as “rolling back the National Environmental Policy Act.”