99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Stauber votes to raise debt ceiling

While the deal didn't include the 8th Congressional District representative's bill to streamline mining projects, it included some environmental review timeline changes outlined in his bill.

A man speaks in front of a microphone. An Minnesotan flag is behind him.
U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, of Hermantown, was one of 314 House members to vote for a bill to raise the debt ceiling.
Samantha Erkkila / 2019 file / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 2:29 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber voted Wednesday evening to raise the debt limit ceiling.

The Republican congressman from Hermantown was one of 314 U.S. House members to vote for the bill, while 117 members voted against it. The bill would suspend the federal government’s borrowing limit until 2025, cap some spending, require more work requirements for food stamp recipients and take back unspent COVID-19 funds.

U.S. House Speaker McCarthy talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
National
RELATED: House passes debt ceiling deal as default threat looms
The Republican-controlled House voted 314-117 to send the legislation to the Senate, which must enact the measure and get it to President Joe Biden's desk before a Monday deadline.
May 31, 2023 08:53 PM
 · 
By  David Morgan, Richard Cowan and Moira Warburton / Reuters

It also makes some federal permitting reforms that would apply to mining projects, though it ultimately did not include Stauber’s bill aimed at streamlining the review of mining projects as the Republican’s preferred bill to raise the debt ceiling passed in April would have.

The U.S. Senate must now pass the bill and President Joe Biden must sign it by June 5 — when the U.S. Treasury expects to run out of cash — to avoid a catastrophic default.

“Washington needs to rein in its spending and get our deficit and debt under control. As a conservative, do I think this package is perfect? No, I would much rather have the Limit, Save, Grow Act signed into law,” Stauber said in a statement. “But the realities of governing right now are that a deal with spending cuts is better than no spending cuts at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Limit, Save Grow Act, which passed the Republican-controlled house in April, would have included a slate of permitting reform bills aimed at speeding up fossil fuel and mining projects, including Stauber’s Permitting for Needs Act of 2023 .

File: Peter Stauber
Local
RELATED: Stauber introduces bill to limit environmental review of mines to 3 years
It would also limit the window lawsuits could be filed to 120 days after the permit is issued.
January 10, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

But the bill passed Wednesday to raise the debt ceiling includes some changes to the permitting process.

Namely, it sets a federal lead agency to oversee the environmental review process and sets timelines for the reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA: one year for environmental assessments and two years for environmental impact statements. The timelines can be extended.

Those were all in Stauber’s mine permitting bill.

But, unlike Stauber’s bill, which would have barred legal challenges to the permits after 120 days, the permitting changes passed in the debt limit bill do not exclude permits from judicial review. It did carve out one exception: Federal courts will not be allowed to review the permits for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would ferry natural gas 300 miles from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia.

090519.N.DNT.StauberSooC1.jpg
Local
RELATED: In new subcommittee role, Stauber aims for permitting reform, oversight of Biden
Under the Minnesota congressman, who will not say he believes humans contribute to climate change, the subcommittee will have jurisdiction over clean energy development on federal lands.
February 24, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

Mining proponents have argued court challenges have been weaponized to stall and discourage projects.

The debt ceiling bill also does not include language specific to critical minerals, as Stauber’s bill had.

On Twitter, Stauber said the bill passed to raise the ceiling “modernizes the onerous permitting process for projects.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the changes to NEPA drew the ire of environmental groups.

In a May 30 letter, more than 200 environmental organizations urged Democrats to vote instead for a “clean” debt ceiling bill and characterized the bill that eventually passed the House as “rolling back the National Environmental Policy Act.”

more by jimmy lovrien
Blowing snow obscures the distant shore of a Boundary Waters lake on a day with a biting wind. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Local
DNR eyes Boundary Waters buffer to address light, sound pollution from potential mines
The agency urged the Legislature to consider whether tailings storage and processing methods are "compatible" in the same watershed as the wilderness area.
May 31, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Aerial view of Black Beach
Local
Northlandia: North Shore's hottest beach is made of mining pollution
May 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
12feb09_248.jpeg
Local
State awards Nashwauk leases to Cliffs, keeping Hibtac open for at least 2 more decades
May 25, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Mesabi Metallics
Local
Federal judge denies Mesabi Metallics effort to delay Cleveland-Cliffs state mineral leases
May 23, 2023 07:45 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: DNR wants mining activity to be farther away from the Boundary Waters
June 01, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Airstream trailers arrived in Duluth for rally
June 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
police lights.jpg
Local
Man injured in Hermantown shots-fired incident
May 31, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lakes Country Summer Fun banner with the words Summer Fun - what to do in Lakes Country.
Minnesota Lakes Country Summer Fun
April 25, 2023 05:00 PM
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: The fishing is warming up with the weather
June 01, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Selection of nine books arrayed on a sandy beach. Titles include "The Donut Lady," "Sasquatch and Squirrel," "The Girl in Duluth," and "100 Things to do in Minnesota Before You Die."
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: New beach reads from Northland
June 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Baseball players compete in championship during night game
Sports
Huskies prepare to open home slate
May 31, 2023 06:24 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale