Stauber votes for McCarthy in Speaker of House stalemate

The Hermantown congressman had voted for McCarthy nine times — and counting — as speaker selection dragged through the third day.

Pete Stauber speaks in front of an American flag.
U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber talks in Duluth in July 2021.
Samantha Erkkila / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien
January 05, 2023
DULUTH — U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber is sticking with U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as his pick for the next Speaker of the House, voting for him nine times as of Thursday afternoon, the third day in which GOP House members were unable to reach the votes needed to elect a speaker.

“It’s time to elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker so we can get to work on behalf of the American people to secure our border, restore American energy dominance and rebuild a strong economy,” Stauber, the Republican congressman from Hermantown said in a statement to the News Tribune.

His spokesperson, Eli Mansour, did not answer the New Tribune's question about whether Stauber thought it would be possible for an successful alternative speaker candidate to emerge.

Like Stauber, the other Republican representatives from Minnesota — Tom Emmer, Michelle Fischbach and Brad Finstad — have also voted for McCarthy each time.

To be elected speaker, McCarthy only needs to reach a simple majority of 218 votes if all members vote, but a handful of the party's most conservative members have refused to vote for him for three days. In the first two ballots cast Tuesday, the first day of voting, McCarthy received 203 votes. That slipped to 201 votes Wednesday and it remains there Thursday.

Republicans picked up a narrow House majority in November's midterm elections with 222 seats while Democrats have 212 seats. There is one vacant seat in the House.

In each ballot round, all 212 Democrats have voted for minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York.

Failure to pick a speaker has meant the all House members have yet to be sworn in and it puts all of the actual lawmaking on hold.

It's the first time since 1923 that multiple ballots will be needed to select a speaker.

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
