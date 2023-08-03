Stauber quiet on lastest Trump indictment

DULUTH — As indictments of former President Donald Trump stack up, most recently for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, a Republican ally of Trump's, has said little.

But when the congressman from Hermantown has spoken up, he's implied two earlier criminal cases against Trump are merely politically motivated attacks.

A spokesperson for Stauber did not respond to the News Tribune's requests for comment this week on Trump's latest indictment, charging the former president with four criminal counts in his attempt to overturn the election and stay in power, moves that resulted in the Capitol insurrection Jan. 6, 2021.

In March, just days before Trump's first indictment — 34 felony counts in New York state court alleging the falsification of business records for hush payments to silence claims of an extramarital affair — Stauber told the Star Tribune that the case is "politically motivated."

But the Star Tribune reported that Stauber did not speak much about Trump's post on Truth Social earlier that week saying that such a "false charge" would lead to "potential death & destruction."

"I'm not going to comment on what he said," Stauber told the Star Tribune. "What I'm telling you is the First Amendment protects peaceful protests. And I do believe that … the potential indictment is politically motivated."

Charges were added last week in the federal case alleging Trump mishandled and withheld classified documents. The new charges accuse Trump and two others of instructing a worker to delete surveillance footage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last summer.

President Donald Trump congratulates 8th Congressional District candidate Pete Stauber after his speech during the rally at Amsoil on June 20, 2018. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

On June 9, the day after the original indictment on classified documents was filed, Stauber appeared on Jon Justice's Twin Cities News Talk radio show and said it was "a sad day for America" and that the timing of the indictment was somehow a distraction from allegations Republicans made against President Joe Biden.

Stauber said "it's not a coincidence" that the indictment was made the same day as Republicans renewed an unsubstantiated allegation that Biden received a bribe from a Ukrainian energy company.

"I believe in the rule of law as a former law enforcement officer. I believe in our justice system," Stauber said. "However, this just reeks of politics. It seems Joe Biden and his (Department of Justice) are trying to remove a candidate from being able to run in the 2024 election.

"It's something I don't think this country would ever have seen where the party in power, in this case the president in power, pushes for and supports an indictment against his rival political opponent," Stauber said. "This is what happens in third-world countries."

But that's exactly what Trump repeatedly did against his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, including at the Duluth rally where Stauber spoke June 20, 2018.

During his speech, Trump referred to his former 2016 opponent as "crooked Hillary" and asked the crowd, "How guilty is she?" The crowd responded with a "Lock her up!" chant.

Trump is under investigation in a fourth case in Georgia, which could also result in criminal charges later this month, after he urged Georgia officials to reverse Biden's win and "find" just enough votes for him to win the swing state.