99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News Local

State awards Nashwauk leases to Cliffs, keeping Hibtac open for at least 2 more decades

Despite a last-ditch effort by Mesabi, Gov. Tim Walz and other members of the Minnesota Executive Council unanimously approved granting the leases to Cliffs.

Two big yellow dump trucks driving down a road in a mine.
Trucks haul mined taconite to the crushers at Hibbing Taconite in 2009.
Amanda Hansmeyer / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 2:31 PM

ST. PAUL — State officials awarded a batch of highly sought after mineral leases near Nashwauk to Cleveland-Cliffs, which intends to use taconite mined on those leases to keep Hibbing Taconite open for at least another two decades.

The five-member Minnesota Executive Council — chaired by Gov. Tim Walz and made up of the state’s constitutional officers — unanimously voted on Thursday to grant the more than 2,600 acres worth of leases to Cliffs, which manages and owns over 83% of Hibtac while U.S. Steel owns the rest.

Read more

In a news release, Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves celebrated Thursday’s decision as “preserving hundred of good-paying union jobs.” Hibtac employs approximately 730 people and was expected to run out of ore by 2026 without the Nashwauk leases.

“Today we celebrate the resilience of Hibbing Taconite, its workforce and the tremendous potential of these Nashwauk leases,” Goncalves said. “Then, we immediately begin the hard work of securing the next generation of union jobs and economic opportunity for the Iron Range.”

The approval came after several last-ditch efforts by Mesabi Metallics, which lost the leases in May 2021 after failing to meet what was then considered last-chance deadlines, to convince the state to give back at least some of the leases.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more than 15 years, iterations of Mesabi, which is owned by Mumbai, India-based Essar Group, has has floundered through construction stoppages, bankruptcies, missed deadlines, late payments and other legal battles. It maintained it would eventually complete its half-finished facilities and eventually mine and process it into direct-reduced iron pellets and hot briquetted iron.

“We can’t be buying this broken dream of what was going to happen in Nashwuak but never did,” Walz said.

The Minnesota Executive Committee is made up of Walz, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, State Auditor Julie Blaha and Secretary of State Steve Simon.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
What To Read Next
3356480+police.jpg
Local
Man shot in West Duluth
May 25, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Forsman changes mind, decides to run again
May 25, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Arik Forsman.jpg
Local
In about-face, Forsman to seek second term on Duluth City Council
May 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3356480+police.jpg
Local
Man shot in West Duluth
May 25, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Stable weather pattern, warming water should heat up fishing
May 25, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Man works in garden box.
Lifestyle
Duluth community garden space opens in Endion neighborhood
May 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A server peeks through the stickered window of a food truck to offer an order in a cardboard to-go box. Condiments, beverages and utensils are displayed beneath a menu on the side of the green vehicle.
Business
Duluth-based food truck returns for 11th season
May 25, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten