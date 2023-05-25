State awards Nashwauk leases to Cliffs, keeping Hibtac open for at least 2 more decades

ST. PAUL — State officials awarded a batch of highly sought after mineral leases near Nashwauk to Cleveland-Cliffs, which intends to use taconite mined on those leases to keep Hibbing Taconite open for at least another two decades.

The five-member Minnesota Executive Council — chaired by Gov. Tim Walz and made up of the state’s constitutional officers — unanimously voted on Thursday to grant the more than 2,600 acres worth of leases to Cliffs, which manages and owns over 83% of Hibtac while U.S. Steel owns the rest.

In a news release, Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves celebrated Thursday’s decision as “preserving hundred of good-paying union jobs.” Hibtac employs approximately 730 people and was expected to run out of ore by 2026 without the Nashwauk leases.

“Today we celebrate the resilience of Hibbing Taconite, its workforce and the tremendous potential of these Nashwauk leases,” Goncalves said. “Then, we immediately begin the hard work of securing the next generation of union jobs and economic opportunity for the Iron Range.”

The approval came after several last-ditch efforts by Mesabi Metallics, which lost the leases in May 2021 after failing to meet what was then considered last-chance deadlines, to convince the state to give back at least some of the leases.

For more than 15 years, iterations of Mesabi, which is owned by Mumbai, India-based Essar Group, has has floundered through construction stoppages, bankruptcies, missed deadlines, late payments and other legal battles. It maintained it would eventually complete its half-finished facilities and eventually mine and process it into direct-reduced iron pellets and hot briquetted iron.

“We can’t be buying this broken dream of what was going to happen in Nashwuak but never did,” Walz said.

The Minnesota Executive Committee is made up of Walz, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, State Auditor Julie Blaha and Secretary of State Steve Simon.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.