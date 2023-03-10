6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

State authorities further probe East High School hockey booster club’s finances

A warrant authorized Wednesday is the third in an ongoing probe into the East End Hockey Booster Club that began in June.

hockey puck
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
March 10, 2023 01:11 PM

St. Paul — State authorities sought the financial records of the head of an East Duluth hockey booster club as part of an investigation into the club’s finances.

At the request of agents at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a Ramsey County judge on Wednesday approved a search warrant seeking a bevy of transaction data, balances, monthly statements and other information about the seemingly defunct East End Hockey Booster Club’s account at Capital One bank, as well as the account of its president.

In his application for the warrant, BCA Special Agent Dan Michener claimed it’s clear the booster club paid for some items and helped the district financially, but a lack of receipts and a discrepancy between checks issued by the club president and withdrawals to their personal credit card account lead him to believe funds from the association were not used for their intended purpose.

Hockey Puck.jpeg
Exclusive
Local
PREVIOUSLY: Duluth police obtained school district’s investigation of former East hockey coach
A search warrant approved in December could mean a report detailing investigators’ findings about longtime coach Mike Randolph becomes public.
February 24, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

Michener said he believes the booster club’s president “improperly benefited” from their position with the club. The News Tribune is not naming the president, or using pronouns that might reveal their identity, unless they’ve been formally charged with a crime.

A new booster club with a different name and different leaders has since been formed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday’s warrant is the third in a police probe into the club that started when a former East High School parent alleged to Duluth police in June that he may have been defrauded by the club.

The parent told Ryan Temple, an investigator in the police department’s financial crimes unit, that the club allegedly charged parents for items that are already paid by Duluth Public Schools, and that the club had fallen out of compliance with state and federal regulators.

In December, Temple obtained from the school district a copy of an investigation leaders there had commissioned regarding Mike Randolph, the now-former boys hockey coach at East High School.

Justin Terch, who heads the HR consultancy that conducted the district investigation, told Temple there might be “useful information” pertaining to the Duluth Police Department's investigation in the Randolph report.

Complaints against Randolph prompted the district investigation, but their nature and origin is unclear. The coach resigned his post shortly after that investigation was completed, but before district officials were scheduled to consider potential discipline against him. Because there was no “final” discipline imposed on Randolph, the report is presumably not a public document under Minnesota law.

060421.N.DNT.Randolph01.jpg
Sports
RELATED: Randolph blames parental pressure, lack of administrative support for resignation
Duluth East boys hockey coach Mike Randolph resigned from his position and would not take any questions from media members who were present at a news conference Friday.
June 03, 2021 11:26 PM
 · 
By  Adelle Whitefoot

The Duluth Police Department, wary of a conflict of interest, eventually forwarded its investigation of the booster club to the BCA.

On Feb. 22, a district court judge approved a second warrant, allowing Michener to obtain records from the consultancy that conducted the district’s investigation into Randolph. From the consultants, Michener sought recordings, transcripts and other records regarding the club president, district finance staff, Voyageur Bus Co., the Duluth Heritage Sports Arena and several current and former East hockey parents.

In the application for that warrant, Michener claimed he reviewed the 117-page Randolph report obtained by Duluth police. That report was the result of more than 50 interviews conducted over several months, plus hundreds of pages of documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

That report, Michener relayed in his application for the February warrant, indicated that the booster club president exercised sole control over the club’s bank account, and excluded other club officers from seeing financial statements.

The warrant filed earlier this week in Ramsey County is the third such court order sought in the probe of the club’s finances. In his application for that warrant, Michener claimed that the consultant the district hired to investigate Randolph “did uncover financial mismanagement that could possible (sic) rise to the level of a crime in Minnesota.”

Michener claimed that the booster club president transferred $104,023 to a Capital One credit card account between 2019 and 2021. He also noted transfers and withdrawals to an “unknown” American Express card and Venmo account.

The club president told school district investigators that the Capital One card was their personal credit card.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS
Levi William Axtell
Local
Charges: Grand Marais man fatally beaten with shovel, moose antler
The blood-covered suspect showed up at the Cook County Sheriff's Office and allegedly admitted to killing the man he accused of stalking his child.
March 10, 2023 12:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Duluth nonprofit director guilty of money laundering
Charles Obije received substantial funds from at least three older women caught up in romance scams, forwarding the money to family in Nigeria.
March 10, 2023 08:55 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
3509577+police.jpg
Local
Grand Marais homicide victim ID'd; suspect sought protective order against 77-year-old
Court documents indicate Lawrence Vincent Scully was accused multiple times of sexual abuse or stalking, and was convicted of molesting a child more than 40 years ago.
March 09, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Garry Bjorklund
Local
Garry Bjorklund pleads guilty to drunken driving
The Proctor running great's blood-alcohol was found to be more than three times over the legal limit after a wrong-way collision.
March 09, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Police Lights 1.jpg
Local
Grand Marais man dead after alleged altercation
The suspect, 28, reported the altercation to the Cook County Sheriff's Office and was known to the victim, 78.
March 08, 2023 08:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A courtroom gavel
Local
Superior man accused of kidnapping girlfriend from Duluth bar, raping her
The victim reportedly described numerous assaults committed by Dakota Thorstenson over the course of a year.
March 08, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
US-NEWS-BCA-INVESTIGATING-OFFICERINVOLVED-SHOOTING-STILLWATER-1-
Minnesota
BCA identifies man shot, killed by Stillwater, Minnesota, police
Okwan Rahmier Sims, 21, of Stillwater, died of multiple gunshot wounds Saturday in Stillwater.
March 08, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Mary Divine / St. Paul Pioneer Press
fns-brief.jpg
Minnesota
3 homicide victims north of Twin Cities identified; person of interest also found dead
A person of interest in the shootings was found dead in a separate location on Saturday, but the identity has not yet been released by authorities.
March 07, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press
3489590+tarnowski_mug.jpg
Local
'Impossible to fill her shoes': Colleagues remember Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski
"She saw the humanity in my clients in a way very few people can," one public defender told the News Tribune.
March 07, 2023 06:34 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Authorities work the scene where two of four Americans kidnapped by gunmen were found dead, in Matamoros
World
Two of four Americans kidnapped by gunmen in Mexico found dead
1 person was in custody in relation to the kidnapping in Tamaulipas, which has long been one of the most violent, gang-ridden states in Mexico.
March 07, 2023 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Daniel Becerril

Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

You can reach him at:
What To Read Next
heavy snow falls over Duluth
Local
Another foot of snow for Duluth?
March 10, 2023 09:14 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Indigenous remains found during Twin Ports Interchange construction
March 10, 2023 08:34 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1923, residents complained that West Duluth's Memorial Park was full of 'hoodlums'
March 10, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
heavy snow falls over Duluth
Local
Another foot of snow for Duluth?
March 10, 2023 09:14 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
aerial photo of residential area and highway with snow on ground
Exclusive
Local
Indigenous remains found during Twin Ports Interchange construction
March 09, 2023 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
The crew of the film “Merry Kiss Cam” get the camera ready to shoot a scene
Members Only
Business
Study shows film, TV production incentives pay big dividends in St. Louis County
March 10, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
072119.O.DNT.couragekenny.C02.JPG
Northland Outdoors
New sailing scholarship honors longtime Duluth wheelchair, outdoor accessibility advocate
March 10, 2023 06:41 AM
 · 
By  John Myers