Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim

DULUTH — Did your mail arrive promptly at your doorstep today?

It’s supposed to show up six days a week, but, even before the holiday rush, Duluth residents have reported relatively lengthy, and, for some, increasingly frequent, lags in their mail delivery.

There are two intertwined causes for those delays, according to News Tribune interviews with two current and two former mail carriers. The first cause: the increasingly large amount of packages Amazon and other online retailers send via the federal mail system here, which sometimes crowds out delivery of run-of-the-mill letters. The second: an understaffed group of carriers who have, even before accounting for a pre-Christmas deluge, undertaken punishing workloads to keep up with demand. The two current carriers reported that they and their colleagues were working 10-12 hour days six days a week.

A customer carries a package into the Mount Royal Post Office on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“We care so much about doing the job and serving our customers,” said one current carrier, who agreed to speak to the News Tribune on condition of anonymity because they feared professional reprisal. “It's taken a huge toll on everyone, knowing that we're failing and wanting to do better. ... It’s been tough on people because this isn't what we want or expect. ... The company would have you completely sacrifice everything and then ask you for more. People have to look out for themselves, but they also really feel that twin guilt of knowing that we're letting people down.”

On Monday, the News Tribune emailed to Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, a spokesperson for the United States Postal Service, a request to interview Postmaster Matt McFarlane, plus a list of questions about mail delays, specific staffing levels, delivery routes, the split between parcels and letters delivered in the Duluth area, and more.

“The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced,” Abdul-Razzaaq wrote in part. “Local management in Duluth are aware of delivery issues and taking steps to address the concerns. We appreciate the patience of our customers. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and are proud of the efforts of postal employees as they define essential public service every day.”

The Postal Service, he said, respectfully declined the paper’s request to speak to McFarlane.

This large medallion hangs on the main branch of the United States Postal Service on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

On Wednesday, the paper emailed a set of further questions about the role parcel deliveries play in delays, the proportion of parcel deliveries that are Amazon packages, and whether supervisors at the Duluth office ever instruct workers to deliver Amazon packages at the expense of letters.

Abdul-Razzaaq replied that he had nothing else to add beyond what he had already sent and suggested filing a request for information under the Freedom of Information Act, a 1967 law that governs the disclosure of federal records.

Staffing

Starting pay for a mail carrier in Duluth is advertised as $19.33 per hour . New carriers are designated as “city carrier assistants" for about the first two years of their employment before they have the opportunity to graduate, so to speak, to being a “part-time flexible” carrier. PTFs get a pay bump to $22.18 per hour, according to a union pay scale dated Nov. 19 . They’re also then eligible for more benefits, including sick leave, and start accruing retirement time. Eventually, a spot as a full-time carrier opens up, which means steadier hours, but many so-called part-time staff work full-time hours, the carriers claimed.

This sign hangs on the Mount Royal branch of the United States Postal Service on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

That arrangement makes it tough to get or keep new hires, they said, because prospective employees can find work that is less physically demanding, pays better, or is a combination of both.

Those part-timers fill in the gaps on routes city wide — a full-timer who takes a vacation or stays home to recover from a cold has their route covered by a PTF or a CCA — and do other deliveries as necessary. Not having enough part-timers, the carriers said, puts more physical and logistical strain on them all, which in turn exacerbates burnout and keeps staffing relatively low.

It’s unclear exactly how many carriers the Duluth office is budgeted for or how many currently work there, but the two current carriers interviewed for this article indicated that the office is short, all in all, somewhere between 15-20 people. About 150-170 carriers, full- and part-time, deliver mail here, according to the current carriers the News Tribune interviewed.

That’s not an insurmountable shortage, perhaps, but one of the current carriers said it assumes that everyone is at work at once. Carriers in that group are often out sick, especially during the pandemic, or injured.

A postal delivery truck travels the parking lot of the Mount Royal branch of the United States Postal Service on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“There’s a lot that have injuries, so they’re on eight-hour-only restrictions, so they can’t work overtime to help get all this mail out,” the carrier said. “So that kind of shortens it even more, as far as the staffing goes.”

The postal service’s staffing problem isn’t unique, according to Dave Mayou, who retired from the Duluth branch in May after 26 years there. Fast food joints, gas stations, and other businesses have reduced their hours because they haven’t been able to attract or retain enough workers.

“It’s the same problem they’re having, but we don’t have any way to just close,” Mayou said. “The mail just keeps coming.”

Packages

The U.S. Postal Service published its “ Delivering for America ” plan in March 2021. The 10-year plan, which bills itself as a comprehensive modernization of the service, aims to improve USPS’ level of service and achieve financial sustainability.

Part of that plan banks on the continual rise of parcel deliveries that was spurred to greater heights at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It claims that the number of packages delivered via the postal service has risen from approximately 3 billion in 2007 to more than 7 billion in 2020, although, pre-pandemic, postal service administrators were predicting a decline that year. In that same span, revenue from package deliveries has risen from $9.9 billion to $28.5 billion.

“When I was carrying, if I got 20 packages to deliver on a route, that was probably a fairly heavy day. These people are getting like 100 packages or more,” said Ardy Stabs, a carrier who’s been retired for years but keeps in contact with current workers. “I’m not saying they get it every day, but there are some routes, especially, I would say, probably out in the ‘burbs here where it’s a little more affluent, that they’re seeing those kind of things happening.”

A customer walks in to the main branch of the United States Postal Service on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

According to the Delivery for America plan, the volume of mail post offices handle has dropped from 200-plus billion pieces in 2007 to about 120 billion in 2020. Meanwhile, revenue the postal service garners from mail delivery has dropped from $60.6 billion to $38.7 billion. Post office staff predict total mail volume will fall another 36% by 2030.

When the service’s plan was released last year, postal service leaders said they believe consumer behaviors have fundamentally changed and that they expect package deliveries to continue growing.

“I’m not out to capture the whole market,” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told The Washington Post at the time . “We’re out to fill our network. We’re out to get more packages on our carriers, get more packages in our trucks.”

But those packages, according to carriers who spoke to the News Tribune, are partly responsible for mail delays in Duluth.

A customer leaves with a package at the main branch of the United States Postal Service on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“I’d have to blame it on Amazon. I hate to do that because that’s the post office’s cash cow, is what they’re telling us,” one of the current mail carriers said when asked about the cause of residents’ mail delays. “It’s just so easy to click and ship, as they say.”

The service’s relatively small trucks fill up faster with parcels, sometimes prompting carriers to make a second run or leave mail behind for a less busy day, one of the current carriers said.

Parcels also take up more time, too, one of the current carriers said. A block’s worth of mail can take 15 minutes to deliver. Each package can add a few minutes here or there — time that adds up along a carrier’s route and leads to longer workdays.

Both current carriers claimed that USPS supervisors here sometimes prioritize package deliveries at the expense of letters, magazines and other mail. On Sundays, a day when the Postal Service historically doesn’t deliver mail, carriers are generally asked to deliver nothing but packages. More recently, they’ve been delivering mail on Sunday that was delayed earlier in the week, too, one of the current carriers said.

“When you don’t have enough people to deliver everything, you have to not deliver something,” they explained. “And they will not deliver as much mail as they need to so that they have enough people to deliver all the packages.”