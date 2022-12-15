SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
St. Scholastica pushes ahead with new student center

The Duluth college's project is expected to cost $17.5 million.

ScholasticaExterior.jpg
This architectural rendering shows what the College of St. Scholastica's new student center is expected to look like. It's the two-story structure on the right side of the image. The design includes an outdoor gathering space to be dubbed the campus quad.
Contributed / College of St. Scholastica
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
December 15, 2022 03:16 PM
DULUTH — The College of St. Scholastica plans to begin construction of a new two-story student center this spring. The Duluth Planning Commission unanimously lined up Tuesday in support of the project.

The college intends to build the 17,050-square-foot structure as an addition to Mitchell Auditorium at an anticipated cost of about $17.5 million.

About $10 million of project costs will be borne using St. Scholastica’s unrestricted endowment fund, and the remainder will come from the school’s fundraising efforts, according to Chris Mueller, vice president for college advancement. St. Scholastica's original budget for the project was enlarged by about $500,000, due to escalating material and construction costs.

ScholasticaInterior.jpg
This architectural rendering shows what the interior of the College of St. Scholastica's new student center will look like.
Contributed / College of St. Scholastica

The project involves not only the construction of a new building, but the creation of a landscaped outdoor gathering space to be dubbed St. Scholastica's “Campus Quad.”

To accommodate the work, St. Scholastica will need to reconfigure some of its existing parking. City Planner Kyle Deming said lighting in the lots that does not currently comply with Duluth’s Unified Development Chapter will be replaced with downcast fixtures that minimize light pollution.

The new student center has been in the works for quite some time.

“It was originally identified in the early 2000s as one of five major projects the college needed to do as part of its master plan,” Mueller said. The four other already-completed projects included a science building building expansion; the renovation of Somers Hall; the Burns Wellness Commons; and the Health Science Center at 940 Woodland Ave. The student center will round out that list, with an anticipated opening in fall 2024.

Mueller said the student center will fulfill an unmet need on campus.

“We have students who live on campus 24-7, and they don’t really have a gathering community space that makes the college experience whole. So, having a place that students can call their own — not just some nook and cranny — is really important,” he said.

“This building was intentionally designed with students first," Mueller said. "Student government will be there. It will house student activity offices, the campus ministry and large gathering and study spaces. There also will be some sort of cafe or coffee shop concept that’s still being finalized. It’s just going to provide that focal point and centerpoint the college needs."

THE COLLEGE OF ST. SCHOLASTICA
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
