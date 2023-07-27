St. Mary’s Star of the Sea namesake statue destroyed during break-in

DULUTH — Members of a Duluth clergy are picking up the pieces after a break-in Tuesday morning left St. Mary Star of the Sea Church without its namesake statue.

Police responded after a man broke into the facility at roughly 10 a.m. and climbed to the top of the altar, according to Duluth Police Department spokesperson Mattie Hjelseth. Police negotiated with the suspect for hours before eventually arresting him and transporting him to a local hospital for evaluation.

related



The News Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.

According to the Rev. Seth Cogolin, a pastor at St. Mary’s, the church’s high altar and free-standing altar were damaged during the break-in, and a statue of the Virgin Mary on the high altar was destroyed.

St. Mary’s, located at 325 E. Third St., was founded in 1883 and has used the same building since 1906.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement following the incident, Gogolin said the church is working to repair and replace what it can, and said he was thankful no one was hurt in the process.

“We pray for the man who broke into the church as well as the police officers and firefighters who assisted in resolving the situation,” Gogolin wrote in the statement. “Although no actual desecration happened, we will offer prayers of reparation for what took place.”

Confessions have been temporarily moved to the Duluth Cathedral. Liturgies are planned to resume at St. Mary’s on Friday.