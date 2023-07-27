Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

St. Mary’s Star of the Sea namesake statue destroyed during break-in

Clergy officials said the Duluth church building is secure. Other damages include the high and free-standing altars.

022820.N.DNT.Bygones.jpeg
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church's altars and Virgin Mary statue, shown in the background, were destroyed during a break-in. The Rev. Paul Larson, a pastor of the church in 2000, is pictured wearing a deer-season stole for Mass.
File / Duluth News Tribune
By Devlin Epding
Today at 12:49 PM

DULUTH — Members of a Duluth clergy are picking up the pieces after a break-in Tuesday morning left St. Mary Star of the Sea Church without its namesake statue.

Police responded after a man broke into the facility at roughly 10 a.m. and climbed to the top of the altar, according to Duluth Police Department spokesperson Mattie Hjelseth. Police negotiated with the suspect for hours before eventually arresting him and transporting him to a local hospital for evaluation.

related

The News Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.

According to the Rev. Seth Cogolin, a pastor at St. Mary’s, the church’s high altar and free-standing altar were damaged during the break-in, and a statue of the Virgin Mary on the high altar was destroyed.

St. Mary’s, located at 325 E. Third St., was founded in 1883 and has used the same building since 1906.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement following the incident, Gogolin said the church is working to repair and replace what it can, and said he was thankful no one was hurt in the process.

“We pray for the man who broke into the church as well as the police officers and firefighters who assisted in resolving the situation,” Gogolin wrote in the statement. “Although no actual desecration happened, we will offer prayers of reparation for what took place.”

Confessions have been temporarily moved to the Duluth Cathedral. Liturgies are planned to resume at St. Mary’s on Friday.

2270109+Larson.jpeg
News
FROM 2016: Priest remembered for his love of the outdoors
If you went to visit the Rev. Paul Larson, you might have to step around a couple of Canada goose carcasses to get to the door of the rectory where he lived.
Jan 19, 2016
 · 
By  Sam Cook

By Devlin Epding
Devlin Epding is a reporting intern for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in 2023 while studying at the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities. He can be reached at 218-723-5305.
What To Read Next
Fire truck
Local
1 person injured, 3 cats killed in Duluth fire
2h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: 300 geese killed in Duluth roundup
5h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
historic former high school building under renovation
Local
Cost to convert former Duluth high school to housing soars
5h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Stopped cars at a traffic light in front of a hospital.
Breaking News
Health
Essentia, Wisconsin-based Marshfield enter merger agreement
27m ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
blizzard like winter weather snow
Minnesota
Here’s the bill: Last winter’s plowing cost Minnesota $174 million
2h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Former cement plant
Business
Distribution center to be built at Duluth's Atlas Industrial Park
5h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
boys playing baseball
Prep
American Legion baseball: Duluth bats come alive for postseason
17h ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb