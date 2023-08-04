St. Luke's, St. Louis County Jail contend local care is better

DULUTH — The saints truly seem to have aligned since St. Luke’s hospital stepped in to provide medical services to inmates at the St. Louis County Jail, replacing a previous for-profit firm that left amid controversy over its performance and criticism regarding the quality of care it delivered.

St. Luke’s staff have been on the job at the jail for nearly nine full months now, and Jessica Pete, the correctional facility’s administrator, praised the recent shift to a local care provider.

“We have made some huge strides, in terms of helping inmates with their reentry into society,” she said, noting that St Luke’s, as a local care provider, has been able to deliver ongoing support as people leave the jail in a way that its predecessor, MEnD Correctional Care, could not.

Administrator Jessica Pete speaks about medical services at the St. Louis County Jail. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

St. Louis County Commissioner Ashley Grimm is pleased with the change.

“From what I’ve heard, we’ve been able to accomplish one of our main goals, which was to create a better continuum of care for people, so they are not taken off medications or separated from medical care,” she said, noting that in the past, inmates were often discharged without any clear options.

“We made sure to contract with a local provider, instead of another outside for-profit health care provider,” Grimm said.

Led by Dr. Todd Leonard of Sartell, Minnesota, MEnD provided medical services to dozens of county jails in the Upper Midwest, including those run by St. Louis County, where it began to provide care in 2012, after the previous medical provider, Essentia Health, declined to renew its contract.

Leonard lost his license to practice medicine, and MEnD fell under intense scrutiny following the 2018 death of 27-year-old Hardel Sherrell at the Beltrami County Jail in Bemidji. MEnD staff were found to have ignored Sherrell’s repeated pleas for help in the days leading up to his death.

Dr. Todd Leonard, CEO of MEnD Correctional Care, sits outside the St. Louis County Jail after caring for inmates there on Sept. 29, 2016. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

When Jamey Sharp, a health technician working for MEnD at the St. Louis County Jail, learned of Sherrell’s death, the news moved him to action.

“The second I found out about Hardel Sherrell, I quit my job. The next day I gave my notice, because I said, ‘Wow. I could see this happening here, and ethically I knew I couldn’t live with myself if something like that happened to someone under my care,” he said.

I kind of wrote it off as a product of being in a correctional environment at first. But over time, I started to see this culture of inaction. Jamey Sharp

“I thought something like that could derail my whole life, and I said, ‘I don’t want anything to do with this,” Sharp recalled.

Sharp, who is a medical school student, said he has worked in many health care settings, including emergency rooms, clinics, hospitals and as an emergency medical technician.

“So, I have some perspective on what’s normal and what is to be expected in a health care setting. And when I got to MEnD, it was immediately clear something was different. I kind of wrote it off as a product of being in a correctional environment at first. But over time, I started to see this culture of inaction,” he said.

Grimm advocated for St. Louis County to end is contract with MEnD and praised the work that Pete and a search committee did to find a replacement.

“They were very clear about the needs that they have. And they took that moment to also ask for more and to reach big, to get better mental health care in the jails and to get round-the-clock care — all these things that we should have had long ago in our jails, and we did not,” Grimm said.

Ashley Grimm. Contributed / Ashley Grimm

“We took that moment to really push. We took something that was a liability and could have led to death, and we turned it into something that will change people’s lives and will hopefully get them into a more stable position, so they can reenter the community in a more successful and humane way,” she said.

St. Louis County has contracted with St. Luke’s, agreeing to pay the Duluth-based health care provider a little more than $1.7 million this year to serve its jails. That’s about $100,000 more than MEnD bid for the same work, but Grimm believes the added cost will prove to be well worthwhile.

“We can pay now or we pay later. We pay now to get people healthy, to get people the mental health care that they need and the physical care that they need, or we pay later with lawsuits or people having major health conditions down the line,” Grimm said.

“What was happening under Todd Leonard was not normal. And it was because of compassionate staff who were under him, because of compassionate staff in the jail, that I believe we averted inmate deaths. But to continue working under that system and under Todd Leonard was untenable and immoral,” she said.

An exam area at the St. Louis County Jail. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The medical needs of the St. Louis County’s jails are substantial, due to a population rife with disproportionate health issues.

Pete estimates that anywhere from 70% to 80% of the jail’s inmates suffer from chemical addiction issues when they arrive. She said methamphetamine use is probably the most prevalent, but opioid addiction is also common and often more life-threatening.

St. Luke’s staff help prisoners undergoing withdrawal from opiates by administering medications such as Suboxone, Vivitrol and methadone.

Pete estimates that about 60% of newly released inmates go directly into chemical dependency treatment programs.

The jail’s medical director, Dr. Umar Siddiqui, an internal medicine physician at St. Luke’s, said he also sees many inmates with diabetes complications, often related to their previous failure or inability to afford and maintain a proper medication protocol.

“Oftentimes, it seems patients are only on medications when they are incarcerated,” he said.

“Insulin and diabetic supplies are really hard to afford on the outside, if you don’t have medical assistance and support, or if you don’t have the ability to travel to appointments. So, we see a lot of people who haven’t been able to be compliant with their meds for quite some time when they arrive here,” said Celka Buss, St. Luke’s nurse supervisor at the jail.

St. Luke’s nurse supervisor for the St. Louis County Jail Celka Buss speaks about medical services. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Pete said self-harm is a big concern, as well.

“The highest risk for a suicide attempt is within the first 72 hours, especially when someone is on chemicals. So we need to be very vigilant,” she said. “On any given day, we could have 10 people on a suicide watch between our three facilities.”

Other common medical issues for inmates at the jail include hypertension, infections, sexually transmitted diseases and lingering small-scale outbreaks of COVID-19, usually involving no more than about half-a-dozen people.

At its worst, in February 2021, the coronavirus infected about one-third of the county jail population and half of the facilities’ staff, Pete said. She said the jail now has protocols in place that have helped keep the virus in better check.

St. Louis County operates jails in Duluth, Virginia and Hibbing, and currently averages about 185 inmates in custody on a daily basis.

At one point during the pandemic, the jail population was reduced to about 80.

“But now we’re playing catch-up, with some of those offenses, where people were not going to court,” Pete said, noting that a backlog of jury trials also has resulted in longer stays for some inmates.

The average length of stay for an inmate at a St. Louis County Jail is about 21 days.

Buss said no two days are the same at the jail, where the work of a care provider can be tough. But she also said: “It’s a very rewarding job.”

Siddiqui agreed, noting: “Many of the patients we see were overlooked for the most part before they got here. So to be able to provide them with care and treat them like human beings means something, because they weren’t always treated with that kind of respect in the past.

St. Luke’s Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Umar Siddiqui listens as St. Louis County Jail Administrator Jessica Pete speaks. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“We have to restore their faith in health care,” Siddiqui said.

That’s not always easy, said Buss. “Sometimes we have to work really hard to regain their trust.”

For all the challenges medical care providers face in a jail, personal safety is one of the lesser worries, according to Buss, who noted that a nearby guard is always present when staff interact with inmates, unlike in a hospital setting, where security may need to respond from a distance.

Siddiqui concurred, saying: “I did my training in Brooklyn, and I’ve had patients try to stab me and all sorts of stuff.”

Buss said, “There has never been a situation here where I have felt unsafe. The jail staff definitely has our back.”

Since St. Luke’s took the reins, Pete said she’s noticed that staff have gained better access to local medical records, helping speed diagnoses and care.

“I wish we would have had this partnership a lot sooner,” Pete said. “This is something that was much needed for our community.”

St. Louis County is among a handful of Minnesota county jail systems — including those in Hennepin, Stearns and Wright counties — that have been able to cultivate a relationship with a local health care provider. And Pete said many other county jail administrators are “jealous” or are working to do the same.

“We want to make a difference in people’s lives and impact them for the better to ideally decrease the recidivism rate and get them proper care they need, because at the core, that’s often why people end up in places like this,” Siddiqui said.

Pete said St. Luke’s has been an eager partner, with its leadership recognizing that chronically ill and out-of-control individuals consume a disproportionate amount of medical resources.

“A healthier community benefits us all,” Siddiqui said.

St. Luke’s motivations seem to transcend financial considerations, Pete remarked

“There really isn’t a lot of profit in correctional medicine,” she said, making it a greater challenge to draw local health care providers into a county jail setting.

The medical clinic area at the St. Louis County Jail. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

St. Luke’s recently announced its plans to join forces with another Wisconsin-based medical network called Asprirus, but Siddiqui predicts its commitment to helping care for county jail inmates will not waver, as they share a common goal.

“We’re both trying to better the community, not line our pockets,” he said.

Grimm expects St. Luke’s relationship with the jails will yield big dividends.

“We’re incredibly fortunate that St. Luke’s stepped up like it did,” she said. “It absolutely will save lives to have a local health care provider in there.”