St. Louis County to receive $570,000 in disaster assistance for December storm damage

DULUTH — St. Louis County is among seven Minnesota counties receiving state public disaster assistance funds, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Gov. Tim Walz approved the county's request for assistance with response, cleanup and repair costs related to the Dec. 13-16 winter storm. The region was impacted by heavy snow and high winds that downed many trees and branches. Roads were blocked and widespread power outages occurred.

The preliminary damage assessment for the county is $760,630, according to the news release from the sheriff's office. The state disaster assistance will reimburse $570,473, or 75%. The funds will be divided between electric co-ops, multiple snowmobile clubs that helped clear debris from trails, and the county's public works department for costs associated with clearing roads.

St. Louis County had passed a resolution declaring a State of Local Disaster amid the storm.

Six other Minnesota counties — Carlton, Aitkin, Cass, Pine, Crow Wing and Lincoln — are also receiving state assistance for the storm. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management estimates a total of nearly $4.5 million in damages from the storm.