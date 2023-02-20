99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

St. Louis County supervising deputy among Sartell police chief finalists

Brandon Silgjord joined the sheriff's office in 2009.

Brandon Silgjord.png
Brandon Silgjord
Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
February 20, 2023 02:20 PM

SARTELL, Minn. — Brandon Silgjord, 911 supervising deputy of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, is one of two finalists for police chief, the city announced in a news release Monday.

Silgjord started his career in law enforcement in 2006 with the Pequot Lakes (Minn.) Police Department and Morrison County (Minn.) Sheriff’s Office, according to the release. He has worked for the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office since 2009. He spent his first six years in the Duluth patrol division as a deputy sheriff, holding assignments as a K-9 handler, SWAT operator and field training officer.

In 2020, Silgjord was promoted to supervising deputy and oversaw law enforcement operations in the Hibbing District, according to the release. In 2021, he transferred to Duluth and took command of 911 communications and emergency management operations for the sheriff’s office.

Silgjord holds an Associate of Applied Science in criminal justice degree from Central Lakes College and a Bachelor of Science in law enforcement from Metropolitan State University. He is also a 2019 graduate of the National Command and Staff College.

051620.N.DNT.POLICE.C01.jpg
Sgt. Brandon Silgjord with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office honor guard stands at attention as a procession of law enforcement squads representing more than 31 agencies passes over the blue-lit Aerial Lift Bridge and into Park Point in May 2020. The procession honored those who gave their lives in the line of duty.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The other Sartell finalist is Brent Bukowski, who started his law enforcement career as a police officer in 1999 with the Sauk Rapids (Minn.) Police Department, according to the news release. In 2006, he facilitated the return of the K-9 unit to the department and was promoted to sergeant later that year. He is also a paid on-call firefighter with the Sauk Rapids Fire Department and serves as an instructor in active threat integrated response training.

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidates’ final interviews, including time spent with the Sartell Police Department, are scheduled before the open house on the same day.

Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes will be retiring March 31 after 32 years with the department.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS
Video released by Memphis Police Department shows Memphis police officers beating motorist Tyre Nichols
National
5 former Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
The five officers, all out on bail, entered their pleas in Shelby County where they are formally charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and more.
February 17, 2023 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Maria Alejandra Cardona / Reuters
Duluth Police Department on patrol
Local
'A big step forward': Duluth police stop data provides new insight for officers, activists
Officials hope the first-of-its-kind report will build trust in the community. But activists say accountability requires more than just transparency.
February 17, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
US-NEWS-GA-TRUMP-PROBE-AT
National
Trump grand jury report recommends perjury charges for witnesses
“A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it,” the report said.
February 16, 2023 11:19 AM
Gunfire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park
National
Father of accused July 4th gunman to be arraigned in Chicago suburb
The shooter could not have legally applied for a FOID card in 2019 without a parent or guardian signing for him because he was under 21 at that time.
February 16, 2023 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Brendan O'Brien / Reuters
SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Minnesota
Minnesota ex-cop accused of raping teen allowed to stay out of jail while awaiting court date
The former officer, who served on the Rochester Police Department for about a year, will spend time preparing for his case outside of a jail cell provided he follows certain release conditions.
February 15, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Buffalo mass shooting gunman sentenced to life without parole
National
Buffalo NY mass shooting gunman sentenced to life without parole
The rampage was one of the deadliest in a series of mass shootings in recent years in a country that has grown accustomed to such crimes and where racial tensions continue to simmer.
February 15, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Robert Kirkham and Tyler Clifford / Reuters
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Feb. 15, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
February 15, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2933168+courtroom-gavel59.jpg
Local
Duluth-area man charged with sexually abusing 2 minors; authorities seek additional victims
St. Louis County investigators said they are aware of additional allegations against Clint Massie, all related to his church.
February 14, 2023 08:27 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Jennifer Carnahan
Minnesota
Jennifer Carnahan countersues Hagedorn family members, alleging defamation during her House campaign
The new court filings allege that family members of Carnahan's husband, the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, defamed her in a "malicious attempt to ruin Carnahan's congressional campaign."
February 14, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
courtroom gavel
Local
Charges: Duluth man fired gun inside apartment as woman, children hid in bathtub
Police eventually arrested the 23-year-old when he came running out of the residence with a gun, according to charges.
February 14, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is a reporter for St. Cloud Live, and welcomes your story ideas and suggestions at abdulla@stcloudlive.com.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth prepares to cut down boulevard trees
February 20, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Single-story white house with fire-damaged attic and firefighters on roof
Local
Passerby credited with saving Hibbing residents during fire
February 20, 2023 07:38 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Minnesota Retail Hardware Association convention came to Duluth 100 years ago
February 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse