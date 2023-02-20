St. Louis County supervising deputy among Sartell police chief finalists

SARTELL, Minn. — Brandon Silgjord, 911 supervising deputy of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, is one of two finalists for police chief, the city announced in a news release Monday.

Silgjord started his career in law enforcement in 2006 with the Pequot Lakes (Minn.) Police Department and Morrison County (Minn.) Sheriff’s Office, according to the release. He has worked for the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office since 2009. He spent his first six years in the Duluth patrol division as a deputy sheriff, holding assignments as a K-9 handler, SWAT operator and field training officer.

In 2020, Silgjord was promoted to supervising deputy and oversaw law enforcement operations in the Hibbing District, according to the release. In 2021, he transferred to Duluth and took command of 911 communications and emergency management operations for the sheriff’s office.

Silgjord holds an Associate of Applied Science in criminal justice degree from Central Lakes College and a Bachelor of Science in law enforcement from Metropolitan State University. He is also a 2019 graduate of the National Command and Staff College.

Sgt. Brandon Silgjord with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office honor guard stands at attention as a procession of law enforcement squads representing more than 31 agencies passes over the blue-lit Aerial Lift Bridge and into Park Point in May 2020. The procession honored those who gave their lives in the line of duty. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The other Sartell finalist is Brent Bukowski, who started his law enforcement career as a police officer in 1999 with the Sauk Rapids (Minn.) Police Department, according to the news release. In 2006, he facilitated the return of the K-9 unit to the department and was promoted to sergeant later that year. He is also a paid on-call firefighter with the Sauk Rapids Fire Department and serves as an instructor in active threat integrated response training.

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidates’ final interviews, including time spent with the Sartell Police Department, are scheduled before the open house on the same day.

Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes will be retiring March 31 after 32 years with the department.