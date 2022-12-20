SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
St. Louis County snowplow drivers reject offer and authorize strike

98.8% of members voted to reject the county's final offer at their annual meeting, immediately authorizing a strike in January.

An orange-yellow snow plow sits outside in the snow.
One of St. Louis County's newest snowplows sits outside the public works facility in Pike Lake. It includes three plow blades and other snow fighting equipment that can be detached, making the vehicles versatile for year-round use.
Contributed / St. Louis County
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
December 19, 2022 09:13 PM
DULUTH — St. Louis County's snowplow drivers and public works employees represented by Teamsters Local 320 have voted to reject the final offer put to them by St. Louis County.

According to Local 320 president Erik Skoog, the Teamsters voted by 98.8% to reject the offer, which he said fell short of the union's expectations.

"We are disappointed and discouraged to hear the outcome of the vote by members of Teamsters Local 320, who have rejected our contract proposal," read a statement by St. Louis County.

The offer included a three-year contract from 2023-2025 with a 3% general wage increase in each year of the contract, with employees eligible for step increases ranging up to 3.88% each year of the contract and a one-time $400 cash payment. Skoog said the union is vying for a 4% increase in the first year and 3% in the next two years and a $500 lump-sum payment for each year of the contract.

Another point of contention between the parties regards a monetary stipend for cold-weather gear. The proffered deal allows for up to $150 a year from a county-arranged vendor. The union asked for $500 a year.

"We believe by doing it this way, the vendors will offer more favorable prices, so employees will have increased buying power, and the cold weather safety gear will be more standardized and will meet all high-visibility safety requirements," read the county's statement.

Between the last day of negotiations and the vote, the county made an addition to its offer which included a special use allowance for 130 employees who don't already have one. It would allow employees to earn 25 cents per hour to be used for whatever the employee needs to do their work. If an employee works full time that would add up to about $520 per year.

"That would meet our proposal on safety gear in the winter," Skoog said. "The problem with the proposal is that it only covers 3/4 of my members. So once again it's like they threw out this little carrot out as a last ditch effort."

Several people gather around a man holding a certificate of appreciation.
Local
4 things you need to know about St. Louis County this week
This week: Bentley mayor awarded for pandemic help, Zeitgeist gets film help, HRA program is going strong, a report on increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in county workforce.
December 18, 2022 02:53 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

The county stated that 40 employees already have a private use allowance and parties previously agreed to increase the amount to 50 cents an hour.

As the vote against the offer automatically authorized a strike, teamsters are likely to file a petition with intention to strike sometime after Dec. 31 when the current contract expires. The filing would put both parties into a 10-day cooling off period.

But Skoog said that he isn't sure that he'll file an intent to strike right away. In previous negotiation years, the union held a six-day strike during a multi-day snowstorm.

"Three years ago, when we went to strike, we filed it right at midnight on Jan. 1. I'm not so sure I'm going to do that this time," Skoog said. "I don't know that we're so far apart and I want to give the county time to think about this. On wages, we're 1% and literally the equivalent of $12 a week apart."

"We anticipate the Bureau of Mediation Services will be reaching out to both sides regarding next steps," read the statement from the county.

In the meantime, Skoog said the union members would continue doing their work through the end of their contract.

"That's also why we didn't have 99 to 100% in the votes tonight, because people were still out there working from the last storm," Skoog said.

Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
