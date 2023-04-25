99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

St. Louis County sheriff warns of phone scam

Elder victims and professionals "who don't want bad publicity" are being targeted.

A St. Louis County Sheriff's vehicle sits outside of the Public Safety Building in 2019.
A St. Louis County sheriff's vehicle sits outside the Public Safety Building in 2019.
Tyler Schank / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 6:06 PM

DULUTH — Scammers have been spoofing county phone numbers, using real names of employees and researching victims in a sophisticated ploy to extract money, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay warned.

Ramsay said his office has received a number of complaints this week from people who said they were contacted by callers claiming to be sheriff's captains and demanding payment for missed jury duty or court dates. The victims are asked to provide funds through Zelle or other payment applications that are difficult to track.

"Scammers are targeting professionals who don't want bad publicity and the elderly," Ramsay said.

033023.op.dnt.editpic.jpg
Editorials
Our View: No, Minnesota courts will not call about a fine for jury duty
From the editorial: "Always be on guard for a scammer preying on any victim they can."
March 29, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board

Jury duty scams are common throughout the country, recently prompting a similar warning from the Minnesota Judicial Branch. But, the sheriff said, "we have seen good people in our area taken advantage of by this scam" due to its more legitimate appearance.

"We will never call and demand payment over the phone and if you receive a call from any law enforcement agency demanding payment over the phone hang up and report it to your local officials immediately," Ramsay said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
041520.N.DNT.NORTHSHORE.C06.jpg
Local
Northshore Mining partially restarts
April 25, 2023 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
refinery fire.jpg
Local
5 years after explosion and fire, Superior refinery restarts
April 25, 2023 06:35 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
2707523+webFAITH0731c4.jpg
Local
Christian radio station celebrates 40 years in Northland
April 25, 2023 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
041520.N.DNT.NORTHSHORE.C06.jpg
Local
Northshore Mining partially restarts
April 25, 2023 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
two people holding bottles of beer and overlooking water
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: Beers for the rest of 2023
April 25, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Dave Hoops
Firefighters work scene of apartment fire
Local
Duluth condemns building after fatal fire
April 25, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Central High School
Minnesota
Minnesota high school graduation rates up slightly in 2022
April 25, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier