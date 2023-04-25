St. Louis County sheriff warns of phone scam

DULUTH — Scammers have been spoofing county phone numbers, using real names of employees and researching victims in a sophisticated ploy to extract money, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay warned.

Ramsay said his office has received a number of complaints this week from people who said they were contacted by callers claiming to be sheriff's captains and demanding payment for missed jury duty or court dates. The victims are asked to provide funds through Zelle or other payment applications that are difficult to track.

"Scammers are targeting professionals who don't want bad publicity and the elderly," Ramsay said.

Jury duty scams are common throughout the country, recently prompting a similar warning from the Minnesota Judicial Branch. But, the sheriff said, "we have seen good people in our area taken advantage of by this scam" due to its more legitimate appearance.

"We will never call and demand payment over the phone and if you receive a call from any law enforcement agency demanding payment over the phone hang up and report it to your local officials immediately," Ramsay said.

