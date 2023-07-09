St. Louis County receives $100K grant to build behavioral health network

DULUTH — St. Louis County recently received a nearly $100,000 grant to work with existing community behavioral health partners to created the Mesabi Behavioral Health Network, according to a news release from the county. The grant is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services administration.

The network will be a "collaborative group of community members and providers whose mission is to improve the behavioral health and wellbeing of individuals and families in the northern half of St. Louis County," according to the release. The network will identify and detail ways to address gaps in the current behavioral health continuum of care in the northern half of the county and provide resources to build and maintain structures of support.

Community partners involved with the network range from county departments such as the St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services, to substance abuse recovery programs such as Recovery Alliance Duluth and the Ely Behavioral Health Network, to local law enforcement agencies and mental health services providers and public schools.

The Northeast Service Cooperative, a nonprofit service program based in Mountain Iron, will serve as the project manager and Essentia Health will be the project's evaluator.

St. Louis County is one of 20 agencies nationwide to receive a Rural Health Network Development Planning grant. The grant amount is $99,781 to be used between now and the end of June 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT