St. Louis County launches crime mapping system

New incident data is available daily from most agencies in the county.

A look at the new crime mapping system offered by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
By Staff reports
January 24, 2023 11:43 AM
DULUTH — The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office has launched an online dashboard that allows citizens to keep track of crime in their communities.

The new crime mapping system displays information, including a general location, date and time, on a number of incident categories, such as crimes against people, property crimes and others that are reported as part of the National Incident-Based Reporting System.

The system includes incidents falling within the jurisdiction of the sheriff's office, along with other agencies using the same records management system. Duluth, Hermantown and Virginia use a different system, so records are not included for those cities unless a sheriff's deputy responded.

The dashboard, available at stlouiscountymn.gov/crimemap, is updated daily and includes incident data back to Jan. 1, 2021. Users can search based on crime type, location, date range and/or law enforcement agency.

"We wanted to make this information available because it's important from a transparency perspective, but also to ensure people have accurate information when there are concerns about crime in a community," Supervising Deputy Brandon Silgjord said in a statement.

The system is maintained by the sheriff's office and geographic information system staff in the county's Planning and Community Development Department.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
