6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

St. Louis County Historical Society leadership changing as director retires

JoAnne Coomb, who spent 34 years at the organization, championed exhibits at the St. Louis County Depot.

Light-skinned woman in middle age with red hair, wearing blue blouse, stands in model of airplane interior, inside building with gray-brown painted brick interior walls.
JoAnne Coombe, director of the St. Louis County Historical Society, talks about the Veterans Memorial Hall exhibit being installed at the St. Louis County Depot in Duluth in February 2004.
Derek Neas / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 9:16 AM

DULUTH — The St. Louis County Historical Society is seeking a new executive director. Longtime leader JoAnne Coombe retired after 34 years serving the organization, said Ron Hein, director of the society's board of governors.

In a statement written for a June 30 retirement party, the society credited Coombe for her leadership in shaping St. Louis County Depot exhibits including the Veterans Memorial Hall Gallery and the J.C. Ryan Forest History Room.

Exhibit of forest history in museum setting. Display in foreground features wood-burning stove; displays in background feature saws and a squeezebox.
The J.C. Ryan Forest History Room at the St. Louis County Depot is seen Monday in Duluth.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

"Women's history was a focus under JoAnne's leadership," according to the statement, which also cited Coombe's dedication to highlighting the county's Indigenous history as well as the contributions of working people and military veterans.

The open executive director position is now posted on the society's website, with an application due date of July 28. "The main thing that we're looking for is ... a person who has proven managerial experience," said Hein. "The other thing that we're looking for is a person that has had a proven track record of grant writing."

Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Brandon VanWaeyenberghe and Minnesota Ballet Executive Director Maude Dornfeld smiling
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
PREVIOUSLY: DSSO, Minnesota Ballet open curtain on new era for Depot performance spaces
Two theaters formerly used by the Duluth Playhouse will host a wide range of performances and events, including dance and chamber music.
Jan 3
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Coombe became director in 1991 and led the organization through both triumphs and turbulence, including management changes at the Depot and financial challenges that have recently created tension with the county, which provides a large portion of the organization's funding.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, Coombe defended the organization's financial management against criticism by county commissioners including Frank Jewell, who said, "We're giving them way too much money, and we don't even know what they use the money for because their budget is really opaque."

At that point, commissioners unanimously approved a performance-improvement plan. County budget records show that, in total, funding for the historical society increased in each of the following years, going from $431,498 in 2021 to $496,998 in 2023.

Hein said that the organization's relationship with the county is "moving in the right direction," and categorically denied that Coombe's departure was related to the financial tussles. Coombe did not respond, by press time, to interview requests for this article.

Three light-skinned people of advanced age stand among gray file boxes in an archive. Man at right wears dark business suit, and grasps the arm of woman at center.
Judith Greely, from left, of Amsoil; JoAnne Coombe, executive director of the St. Louis County Historical Society; and Albert Amatuzio look at an archival room during the grand opening of the Albert J. Amatuzio Research Center at the St. Louis County Depot in 2013.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

"She's committed to the preservation of history," said Hein, "and there may have been times when her enthusiasm and her not (being) willing to accept anything that was not in the best interest of the society and the exhibits caused some people to probably give her a bad reputation, which she certainly did not deserve."

The organization is currently focused on "a significant move of artifacts" from storage in the Depot to a space in the Wells Fargo building, said Hein, as the Depot undergoes a major heating, ventilation and air conditioning overhaul requiring the use of that storage space.

To be clear, said Hein, "we fully support that HVAC system ... which we need, there's no question about it."

The historical society is also developing "a state-of-the-art museum exhibit" on mining in Northeastern Minnesota, expanding significantly on the "County Built On Iron" exhibit currently on display in the Depot. Hein hopes the "destination-type" exhibit, with a total budget of approximately $650,000, will be complete by some point in 2024.

more by jay gabler
Born Too Late plays from the back of a float
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Festival by the Lake and more
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
As seen in silhouette through a canopy of trees, a man walks down a path in a grassy outdoor area and extends a hand to two young children walking beside him.
Lifestyle
Lake Superior Zoo turns 100, looks to its next century
1d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
military aircraft on display at airshow
Lifestyle
Duluth Airshow salutes aviation on 2023 opening day
1d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
45 RPM single record labeled "HOLD ME NOW" by "THE FIVE TYMES." Orange label notes Bear record label. Through hole, stylized letters "sicl" are visible.
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
Five Tymes singer Paul Ottinger dead at 76
6d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Moose Lake worker addresses attacker at sentencing
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
white train car that reads "non-odorized liquefied petroleum gas" in black letters
Local
9 train cars, some carrying hazardous substances, derail near Cook
2h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
ambulance.jpg
Local
Ely man killed in crash Monday
2h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Duluth International Regatta
Sports
'Silent sport fanatic' Rauschenfels thrives with Duluth Rowing Club
7m ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
FILE: Minnesota Sex Offender Program Moose Lake
Local
Moose Lake worker addresses attacker at sentencing
15h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Venus crescent
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Venus shares a croissant; aurora poised to strike
20h ago
 · 
By  Bob King
A police tactical vehicle backs out of a home's front lawn at dusk.
Local
Warrant issued for Duluth man who posted 'Turtleboy' threats
21h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen