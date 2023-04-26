99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
St. Louis County declares state of local disaster area due to flooding

The declaration allows the sheriff's emergency management division to seek funding assistance from the state and FEMA.

fond du lac flooding 041623_1.png
The St. Louis River rages with melting snow April 16. A flooded Chambers Grove Park, closed to the public, is seen on the right.
Barrett Chase / File / Duluth News Tribune
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 8:08 AM

DULUTH — St. Louis County has declared a state of local disaster area due to the winter's record-setting snow leading to flood damage this month.

County commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday. The disaster area includes water-covered roads, washed-out culverts, overwhelmed wastewater treatment systems and residential flooding.

The declaration allows the sheriff's emergency management division to seek funding assistance from the state and FEMA on behalf of itself, along with cities, townships, unorganized areas and public utilities in the county.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has forecast river levels to be at moderate to major flood stage. The county is assisting with sand and sandbagging efforts.

According to county officials, staff are working with local jurisdictions to gather and submit damage assessment estimates to the State of Minnesota Homeland Security Emergency Management Division. If the funding is approved by the state, it would reimburse costs to repair damaged public infrastructure and other flood response expenses.

The county has been continually working to reopen roads as water levels recede and repairs are made. A map showing current road closures as well as other resources related to flooding can be found at stlouiscountymn.gov/flood .

Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
