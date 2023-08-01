St. Louis County Board votes to reject Duluth Art Institute proposal

DULUTH — St. Louis County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve entering into negotiations for lease proposals of five St. Louis County Depot tenants and reject a proposal from the Duluth Art Institute.

The board added an amendment to the motion that allows the DAI more time to vacate the space at the Depot, moving the deadline from Jan. 1 to May 1.

The rejection was recommended to the board by a selection committee consisting of representatives of the County Board and Depot staff. The county began requiring prospective tenants to submit requests for proposals to lease space within the Depot in 2022. At the time, the county cited a state statute that requires a competitive bidding process for leases of government-owned property anticipated to be more than $15,000 per year.

Local PREVIOUSLY: County may reject Duluth Art Institute's Depot lease The selection committee said the nonprofit submitted a proposal below the required minimum rate and its proposed use was incompatible with ingress/egress needs and upcoming projects.

This year, the request for proposal had a required minimum rental rate of $4.97 per square foot per year for nonprofit organizations and $8.16 per square foot per year for for-profit organizations. According to the board's action item, the required minimum rates were "set by the selection team upon review of the operating costs of The Depot and with the goal of making The Depot financially sustainable. Even at the required minimum rental rates, St. Louis County taxpayers will be providing significant subsidies to the recommended organizations."

Christina Woods, executive director of DAI, and Robin Washington, president of the DAI board of directors, issued a statement at the County Board meeting Tuesday.

"The invitation to submit an RFP that required a commitment to a specific rate is not a negotiation. We remain open to negotiation," said Washington.

The DAI previously argued that the institute should be exempt from the RFP process as a nonprofit with a former lease of less than $15,000 a year, as prior to 2022, it paid $1.20 per square foot.

"This was not a decision that was taken lightly," said Commissioner Ashley Grimm, who served on the selection committee. "This is a dramatically reduced rental rate than any other place in Duluth. ... This is not a surprise. It's not a short timeline. We've been talking about this for years."

Grimm said that when the selection committee received the DAI's proposal of $3.61 per square foot per year, a committee representative reached out to the DAI and received a response that called the rent increase "unreasonable and fiscally irresponsible."

"'Perhaps there is an amount in between those that could eventually be agreed on, but as a starting point, we can commit to, as you insist, we must stay within our budget,'" Grimm read from the email. "'If you are saying that your required rate is inflexible and non-negotiable, then you are telling us that the Depot is no longer available to us per your rules. We request that you inform us of that now so we can plan accordingly.'

"That is not the language of negotiating up to $4.97 a square foot, which is again, a very dramatically subsidized rate," she said.

Grimm also questioned how long the DAI planned to stay at the Depot, as the DAI requested $225,000 from the Minnesota House for 2024 to "predesign a new facility to operate as a regional art center and to design repairs to the Duluth Art Institute's existing building in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth."

Another reason the committee rejected the proposal, according to Grimm and Commissioner Annie Harala, was the need to replace a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system throughout the Depot.

The HVAC repairs are estimated to cost $8 million-$16 million. Grimm said the county is planning to increase the levy amount dedicated to the Depot in order to aid these repairs, but that it was also a contributing factor to the rent increases.

At the previous board meeting, Woods stated the DAI had not been given a construction schedule for the new HVAC system.

"Had we been inside those conversations, we could have certainly reconfigured our exhibition schedules to be accommodating to what the Depot's trying to achieve with the building," Woods said.

Grimm said the organization has not been cooperative on this front.

"The Duluth Art institute has been inflexible with its space and it's been hard to do even very, very minor things in that space and we're going to have to do major repairs there," Grimm said.

Several members of the public attended the meeting to speak on behalf of the DAI, including Tiss Underdahl, wife of the late John Steffl, a previous DAI executive director and namesake of one Depot wing.

"I'm concerned that if you vote to endorse the recommendation, not only does the Depot lose one of its most vibrant and colorful tenants," Underdahl said, "I'm extremely worried that if the DAI is to be forced out by the end of the year that it will be nearly impossible to secure an adequate space to accommodate their specific needs and stay intact doing so."

The DAI has a planned retrospective of Steffl's work set for the winter, and other artists cited upcoming planned gallery showings at the Depot. Grimm stated regret for artists who would be missing upcoming shows.

"I think a lot of artists have been hurt in this process and I feel awful about that," Grimm said. "The DAI planned a full slate of art shows without working with staff to ensure that artists who signed up for 2024 would be able to exhibit those shows."

On this front, the DAI was granted more time to leave the Depot due to an amendment the board added to the motion which moved the slated departure date from Jan. 1 to May 1.

"Moving in the middle of winter is not always a lot of fun," said Commissioner Keith Nelson.

The DAI sent a news release Tuesday morning stating it is in discussions with the city of Superior and the Tweed Museum as preliminary hosts for its upcoming exhibits.

"While our conversations are still preliminary, we are encouraged that our upcoming exhibitions may continue as scheduled, including the 64th Arrowhead Regional Biennial scheduled for Dec. 8, 2023," read the release. "Unaffected by the Depot’s actions is our Lincoln Park Building, the site of classes and other community activities as well as artist studio spaces and the community kiln. We are grateful to the community for the outpouring of support and invite all interested persons to share their suggestions and ideas."