St. Louis County Auditor's Service Center at Miller Hill Mall to reopen Friday

DULUTH — Need to renew your driver's license or pay for your car tabs? Starting Friday, the St. Louis County Audtor's Service center will fully reopen in its usual location at the Miller Hill Mall, according to a news release from St. Louis County.

Since March 15, the service center staff have been operating from a temporary location in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth following a collapse of a portion of the roof at the mall.

Starting Friday, the center will again be able to provide all its normal services including driver's license renewals, motor vehicle titles, tabs and plates; DNR transactions, property tax payments and passport services.

The center, located between JC Penney and Essentia, is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.