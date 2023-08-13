St. Louis County approves American Rescue Plan projects

MOUNTAIN IRON — The St. Louis County Board approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for three projects in the county during the committee-of-the-whole meeting on Tuesday. The county was awarded $54.5 million in ARPA funds to be used to respond to the public health emergency, address negative economic impacts, serve the hardest hit and make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

Peace United Church of Christ in Duluth as seen Oct. 15, 2022. Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

Chum's Stepping On Up project

How much requested: $125,000 local matching funds

Total project costs: between $1 million to $1.25 million

Overlook of project: Chum is the project coordinator for the Stepping On Up project, aimed at increasing spaces in shelter-next units for young people experiencing homelessness. This project will provide 15 spaces for youth, ages 18-24, who have previously experienced homelessness in a wing of the Peace United Church of Christ in the East Hillside. Chum has seen 97 youth between those ages at their shelter and more than 40 at the Winter Warming Center.

County landfill leachate treatment improvements and landfill expansion

How much requested: $851,281.25 for acquisition of 101.2 acres and a portable biosolids press

Overlook of project: The St. Louis County Landfill is the only municipal solids waste landfill in northeastern Minnesota and has provided municipal solids waste disposal since November 1993. If the landfill remains at the same size, it is projected to last another 23 years. If it expands, it could last another 50 years and address contaminants such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. In order to update the landfill's leachate treatment system, an additional 101.2 acres owned by the Biosolids Disposal Authority, a Quad Cities joint project, could be purchased. The land and a portable biosolids press are included in the purchase to be made with the ARPA funds.

Urgent Care Behavioral Health Center (formerly the Clarity Center)

How much requested: $2 million

Overlook of project: The Urgent Care Behavioral Health Center is the latest iteration of the former Clarity Project which seeks to create an urgent care mental health care center at the Human Development Center's existing hub at 810 E. Fourth St. The center would serve as a connecting point to interventions for people struggling with intense substance use disorder or behavioral health issues, provide crisis stabilization and decrease the likelihood of relapse. Service providers within the facility will include the HDC, Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment, Lake Superior Community Health Center, MN Children's Dental, and the city of Duluth's Mobile Crisis Response teams. The funds are dedicated to the redesign and construction costs of the HDC building, with construction expected to begin in October.

The board is set to meet and discuss funding for American Rescue Plan projects again on Sept. 12 at a board workshop immediately following the regular meeting in the Duluth courthouse.