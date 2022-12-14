St. Louis County approves $453 million budget

DULUTH — The St. Louis County Board finalized its 2023 budget at its last meeting of the year Tuesday. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a 4.39% levy increase first proposed in September.

Approximately one-third of the $453 million budget is funded by the property tax levy. The final levy was approved at $163.4 million or 4.39% higher than 2022.

The impact of the levy, offset by the tax capacity increase, would be a $74 average decrease in county taxes on a home valued at $100,000; a decrease of $110 for a home valued at $150,000; a decrease of $148 for a home valued at $200,000; and a decrease of $185 for a home valued at $250,000, according to the county, assuming that the value of the home remained the same. That doesn't include any increase by a city, township or school district, which also show up on property owner's tax bill.

Reasons cited for the increase include inflation; the need to continue to fund employee salaries and benefits; and to sustain investments in mental health, investments in enhanced medical services in the jail, economic development, and substance use disorder services.

The largest shares of 2023 levy dollars will go to public health and human services, at 32% or $52 million, and public safety, also at 32% or $52 million. Public works comes in third, making up 18% of the budget, or $29 million; 14% goes to general government work, about $29 million; and 4% of the fund will go to debt service.

6th District Commissioner Keith Nelson, chair of the board's finance committee, praised county staff Tuesday for their fiscal management.

"I want to assure the listening public first, that of the 87 counties in the state of Minnesota, I believe that St. Louis County is in a top three of fiscal management," Nelson said. "And that's truly incredible. From an organizational standpoint, right from the very top, right down through every department, through every manager through it through virtually every employee. ... We're seeing a budget that is, again, I'd use the term palatable."

1st District Commissioner Frank Jewell also praised the staff for keeping the county in a good financial position.

"I've also participated in this process several times and I would really second what he (Nelson) said that it's remarkable how well our staff work to keep us in a really good financial position," Jewell said. "That doesn't mean that there aren't problems and moments where it's down because cuts have to be made or tightened down. But we're well-enough run so we can actually do innovative things."

