SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

St. Louis County approves $453 million budget

The $163.4 million property tax levy, which funds about one-third of the budget, had a 4.39% increase from this year.

saint louis county logo
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
December 14, 2022 09:06 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — The St. Louis County Board finalized its 2023 budget at its last meeting of the year Tuesday. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a 4.39% levy increase first proposed in September.

Approximately one-third of the $453 million budget is funded by the property tax levy. The final levy was approved at $163.4 million or 4.39% higher than 2022.

The impact of the levy, offset by the tax capacity increase, would be a $74 average decrease in county taxes on a home valued at $100,000; a decrease of $110 for a home valued at $150,000; a decrease of $148 for a home valued at $200,000; and a decrease of $185 for a home valued at $250,000, according to the county, assuming that the value of the home remained the same. That doesn't include any increase by a city, township or school district, which also show up on property owner's tax bill.

063021.N.DNT.RescueC1.jpg
Local
SEE ALSO: Duluth City Council moves to lower tax growth in 2023
The city's transit authority and its overall budget are poised to receive a financial haircut compared with previous tax proposals.
December 06, 2022 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi

Reasons cited for the increase include inflation; the need to continue to fund employee salaries and benefits; and to sustain investments in mental health, investments in enhanced medical services in the jail, economic development, and substance use disorder services.

The largest shares of 2023 levy dollars will go to public health and human services, at 32% or $52 million, and public safety, also at 32% or $52 million. Public works comes in third, making up 18% of the budget, or $29 million; 14% goes to general government work, about $29 million; and 4% of the fund will go to debt service.

ADVERTISEMENT

6th District Commissioner Keith Nelson, chair of the board's finance committee, praised county staff Tuesday for their fiscal management.

"I want to assure the listening public first, that of the 87 counties in the state of Minnesota, I believe that St. Louis County is in a top three of fiscal management," Nelson said. "And that's truly incredible. From an organizational standpoint, right from the very top, right down through every department, through every manager through it through virtually every employee. ... We're seeing a budget that is, again, I'd use the term palatable."

1st District Commissioner Frank Jewell also praised the staff for keeping the county in a good financial position.

"I've also participated in this process several times and I would really second what he (Nelson) said that it's remarkable how well our staff work to keep us in a really good financial position," Jewell said. "That doesn't mean that there aren't problems and moments where it's down because cuts have to be made or tightened down. But we're well-enough run so we can actually do innovative things."

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSST. LOUIS COUNTY BOARDST. LOUIS COUNTYTAXES
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
What to read next
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
21dec18_0988.jpg
Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler