Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Split Rock Lighthouse to shine beacon in honor of Gordon Lightfoot

The Canadian singer-songwriter, who died Monday at 84, has drawn generations of listeners to Lake Superior with his song recounting "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald."

Split Rock Lighthouse at night, shining its beacon out over Lake Superior.
Split Rock Lighthouse casts a beam of light in the twilight over Lake Superior during a 2015 beacon-lighting and ceremony in memory of the crew of the Edmund Fitzgerald.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 12:25 PM

TWO HARBORS — Split Rock Lighthouse will shine its beacon Wednesday night in honor of the late Gordon Lightfoot.

It's a rare honor: The beacon is seldom lit, with an annual exception being Nov. 10 to mark the anniversary of the 1975 sinking of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald. A 1976 song by Lightfoot, "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," has moved millions of listeners with the true story of the Lake Superior catastrophe.

WORLD-NEWS-LIGHTFOOT-OBIT-GET
In this photo from July 2, 2005, Gordon Lightfoot performs during "Live 8 Canada" in Barrie, Ontario.
Donald Weber / TNS

"He was an amazing storyteller," Split Rock site manager Hayes Scriven told the News Tribune when reached by phone Tuesday. "When you listen to that song, you feel like you're there. You can see what he's talking about, very vivid."

Related stories

In fact, said Scriven, it was Lightfoot's song that inspired former lighthouse manager Lee Radzak to initiate the tradition of lighting the beacon for the Edmund Fitzgerald in 1985, the 10th anniversary of the shipwreck.

hayes scriven for web.jpg
Hayes Scriven

"He was coming home one day," said Scriven, "and the song 'The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald' came on the radio, and he decided that night, because it was Nov. 10, that he was going to go and light the beacon for the Fitzgerald ... every year, it grew from that."

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement Wednesday, Scriven added that "we felt compelled to honor (Lightfoot's) legacy with tonight’s lighting."

The beacon will be lit from 9-11 p.m. Wednesday. While the historic site and visitor center will be closed at that time, visitors with Minnesota State Park stickers can park at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park for a view. For more information, see mnhs.org.

also read
Split Rock and huge lake waves in the winter
Home sweet lighthouse: Willmar resident writes book about his 36 years caring for the Split Rock Lighthouse
Lee and Jane Radzak of Willmar lived for 36 years at the Split Rock Lighthouse Historical Site while Lee worked as the site's manager. Once he retired, Lee wrote a book about the family's experiences living at the lighthouse.
August 21, 2022 05:05 AM
050320.N.DNT.SplitRockC1.jpg
A lighthouse to themselves: Split Rock site manager and family live the dream
The Scrivens are making the site their home even as it's closed to guests.
May 02, 2020 03:28 PM
2482515+austinFITZ1111c9.jpg
Bong Center director to lead, live at Split Rock Lighthouse
Scriven to raise a family at, manage historic North Shore lighthouse
October 10, 2019 07:32 PM
2629176+062516.N.NC_.Radzak1.jpg
Split Rock Lighthouse site manager receives lifetime achievement award
Lee Radzak walks out on the observation deck at Split Rock Lighthouse and, like many visitors to the North Shore landmark, the breathtaking view from the cliff stirs emotions and memories.
June 24, 2016 05:18 PM

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: After Gordon Lightfoot’s death, we examine the song that tied him to the Northland
May 03, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Hibbing park named after former mayor
May 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
high school athletic complex
Local
Eight further names suggested for Public School Stadium
May 02, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
musical artist performing at music festival
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth Homegrown Music Festival steps into DECC Arena
May 03, 2023 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
duluth coffee co burrito.jpg
Lifestyle
Things We Like: Breakfast is on at Duluth Coffee Co.
May 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Prep baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Bombers erupt for 17 runs in win over Carlton-Wrenshall
May 02, 2023 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
high school girls play softball
Prep
Prep softball: Hermantown’s Natalie Vitek stymies Proctor
May 02, 2023 09:27 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb