Split Rock Lighthouse to shine beacon in honor of Gordon Lightfoot

TWO HARBORS — Split Rock Lighthouse will shine its beacon Wednesday night in honor of the late Gordon Lightfoot.

It's a rare honor: The beacon is seldom lit, with an annual exception being Nov. 10 to mark the anniversary of the 1975 sinking of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald. A 1976 song by Lightfoot, "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," has moved millions of listeners with the true story of the Lake Superior catastrophe.

"He was an amazing storyteller," Split Rock site manager Hayes Scriven told the News Tribune when reached by phone Tuesday. "When you listen to that song, you feel like you're there. You can see what he's talking about, very vivid."

In fact, said Scriven, it was Lightfoot's song that inspired former lighthouse manager Lee Radzak to initiate the tradition of lighting the beacon for the Edmund Fitzgerald in 1985, the 10th anniversary of the shipwreck.

"He was coming home one day," said Scriven, "and the song 'The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald' came on the radio, and he decided that night, because it was Nov. 10, that he was going to go and light the beacon for the Fitzgerald ... every year, it grew from that."

In a statement Wednesday, Scriven added that "we felt compelled to honor (Lightfoot's) legacy with tonight’s lighting."

The beacon will be lit from 9-11 p.m. Wednesday. While the historic site and visitor center will be closed at that time, visitors with Minnesota State Park stickers can park at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park for a view. For more information, see mnhs.org.