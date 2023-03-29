Spirit Mountain reports bright financial outlook

DULUTH — Spirit Mountain Recreation Area’s journey toward financial stability continued in 2022, according to Ann Glumac, interim executive director.

Reflecting on recent challenges, she noted that in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Spirit Mountain to halt operations. Glumac said that left the operation short of cash heading into its most expensive period: the start of the winter season.

To help Spirit through this difficult patch, the Duluth City Council approved a $300,000 grant in September 2020 , and Glumac said the organization “had a good year, despite sort of the moving target that the pandemic was and all the operational changes and challenges it represented.” The organization finished its fiscal year in April 2021 with an operating profit of about $344,000.

The following fiscal year, Spirit improved on that performance achieving more than $1 million in operating profit.

Glumac said Spirit socked away $125,000 of that money, putting it toward its effort to establish a $250,000 cash reserve, which she described as a “savings account.”

“I never ever, ever want to come before you looking for additional dollars that weren’t budgeted, and that’s what that account is for. So, if we hit some bad weather or there is an equipment failure or something significant, we have a cushion that, in addition to our cash management and our expense management, we can turn to,” Glumac said.

Spirit also is well on its way to make good on a loan that had been on its books since 2014. Under the terms of a forgiveness agreement , it has invested $900,000 in capital improvements and is on track to deliver the final $100,000 installment to repay a total of $300,000 to the city by the end of April.

Glumac rattled through a list of some of Spirit Mountain’s investments during the current fiscal year:



The purchase of a new groomer;

Improvements to water intake and discharge systems to reduce its impact on Knowlton Creek, a designated trout stream;

The installation of a new point-of-sale system;

Upgrades to its stock of rental gear;

Updates to its food and beverage fixtures;

Additional storage capacity at its campground.

By Glumac’s own assessment, Spirit Mountain has had “a 50-year history of ups and downs.”

“So, we are being very intentional to do what we can do to maintain our financial sustainability going forward,” she said.

Under Glumac’s leadership, Spirit Mountain has taken a much more conservative approach to budget forecasts. For the next fiscal year, which begins in May, she predicts an operating profit just shy of $20,000.

“Spirit has had a history of having problems and being overly optimistic with our revenue. But to put a bigger bottom line on the chart just doesn’t feel safe from a financial perspective,” Glumac said.

Spirit hopes to increase revenues in the coming year, but Glumac said that a lot of economic uncertainties persist.

“We’ll have modest price increases almost across the board, except in food and beverage, because we did those last year,” Glumac said, adding that Spirit also likely will toe the line on mountain bike charges, to remain competitive with other biking destinations.

Glumac explained that her preference is to put together a budget Spirit Mountain can beat.

In the previous fiscal year, Spirit Mountain’s operating profit outperformed the budget by more than $970,000.

And while figures for the current fiscal year continue to be collected, Glumac told city councilors she remains confident Spirit Mountain will achieve an operating profit that easily tops the near-$68,000 predicted in its annual budget.

One of the projects Glumac aims to commence in the year ahead is to start changing out current hill lighting with more efficient LED lights. She said city staff and Minnesota Power have both offered assistance.

“So we should be able to lower our energy costs and also get rebates, which is really pretty fun,” Glumac said.

It’s starting to change the narrative about Spirit a little bit. Ann Glumac

At large City Councilor Arik Forsman commended Glumac for her work, saying that upon reflection as his tenure in city government is winding down, he "can’t think of a story that has gone from one end of the spectrum to the other quite like Spirit has in my time on this council, where the former management team — not to throw stones — but when I started, they were saying they were going to lock the doors if Spirit doesn’t get more money from the city. And to see how far your team has come. … The thing that’s not reflected in the budget is the attention and detail to the development of your staff that I’ve seen.”

Glumac thanked the council and city administration for the faith they have placed in Spirit Mountain’s team to bend the trajectory of the operation toward an upward direction.

“It’s starting to change the narrative about Spirit a little bit,” she said, noting that the recreation area had often previously been cast in a negative light.

“And the more it gets repeated, the more it becomes fact. And I think we’re starting to change that. Now, make no mistake, Spirit Mountain has to do the work. Spirit Mountain has to deliver. We have to provide a good quality product and keep within our budget. But what leaders in our community say really matters,” Glumac said.