Soo Locks close for season

TWIN PORTS — The shipping season in the Twin Ports has essentially ended for winter as the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, were set to close for the season as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The locks aren't expected to open again through March 25 in order to allow for repairs and critical maintenance, according to a news release from the U.S. Army of Engineers.

The corps uses the winter period to perform maintenance and keep the Soo Locks operating. Federal regulation establishes the operating season based on the feasibility of vessels operating during typical Great Lakes ice conditions.

The James R. Barker travels through the Duluth Harbor in the background while the Algoma Conveyor unloads materials at Compass Minerals in Duluth Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“Winter weather poses challenges and adds intensity to maintenance, the team is highly skilled and equipped to safely execute critical projects that allow for continued operational reliability,” said LeighAnn Ryckeghem, Soo Locks operations manager.

More than 4,500 vessels, carrying up to 80 million tons of cargo, maneuver through the locks annually. Iron ore, coal, wheat and limestone are among the most frequently carried commodities. Opened in 1969, the Poe Lock is 1,200 feet long. The MacArthur Lock was opened in 1943 and is 800 feet long.

The Corps of Engineers has several projects to complete before reopening the Poe Lock in March. The MacArthur Lock is scheduled to open April 24.

Engineers are also currently building a second Poe-sized lock. The second Poe-sized lock is being built on the existing Davis and Sabin Locks sites. Both locks are too shallow for most modern vessels and have been out of use. The final phase of construction is expected to be begin in October or November.