Solway Township home destroyed by fire

SOLWAY TOWNSHIP — Firefighters were called to a fire in the 3900 block of Crosby Road at 4:17 p.m. Friday and arrived to find a home fully engulfed, with no one inside the residence at the time.

The structure is considered a complete loss. A report from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office estimated the damage to the house to be about $100,000, plus another $70,000 for its contents. It also said the property was uninsured.

The Red Cross has offered assistance to the displaced residents. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the fire, which coincided with a lightning storm in the area. The incident report said "nothing about the fire appeared suspicious in nature."

The Solway, Grand Lake, Cloquet Area, Esko and Proctor fire departments responded, along with Lake Country Power.